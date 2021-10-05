My Wine Society Presents Blended Festival San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blended Festival , the country's fastest-growing music, art and culinary experience will make its third and final stop of the season in San Diego.

On the heels of successfully expanding the spirited Festival into new markets including Nashville and Austin, it now makes its way back to its city of origin, San Diego, California where it all began in 2019. This year's festivities are shaping up to be the biggest and best yet, with the hottest names in pop, country, and EDM set to perform at Splash Landing Park on October 15 and 16th.

The stacked lineup will feature notable DJ's and local bands, setting the mood for a wine centric event. To kickoff Friday night, no stranger to the festival scene, Canadian Music Producers and DJ Duo, Loud Luxury headline the mainstage along with Los Angeles-based DJ, Deorro, keeping partygoers dancing with performances late into the night. On Saturday TikTok sensation Blanco Brown will get the crowd moving with his two-step and country-rap vocals. Saturday gets "Hot in Herre'' with GRAMMY-winning hitmaker Nelly as he delivers the hits and new tracks from his chart topping country-infused album entitled "Heartland". GRAMMY ® Award-winning duo, The Chainsmokers, will be closing the evening with an unforgettable performance! The Blended Festival Lineup Information for Day 1 and Day 2 can be found at https://www.blendedfestival.com/pages/blended-festival-san-diego

The intersection of pop culture and food collide at Blended Festival. Upon entering the event, sensory overload takes over while guests are greeted by a marketplace of vendors, showcasing unique activations, and Instagrammable moments- the perfect backdrop for a selfie.

New to 2021, a Wellness Lounge, partnered with When The Music Stops , a non-profit that helps industry professionals cope with mental health issues and overall burnout, will host therapeutic recharge and relaxation lounge with amenities that include phone charging, massages, IV drips and water stations. The perfect break during the day to escape the crowds for a moment of calm.

No music festival would be complete without the food. The culinary experience is one of the fan-favorite highlights of Blended, featuring food truck row, and pop-ups from San Diego's premier dining destinations. Blended showcases local and nationally renowned chefs, performing high-energy crowd demonstrations, and competitions live from the culinary stage. Executive Chef Marco Provino of Farmers Table , Allegro , Breakfast & Bubbles and Rusticucina will showcase his innovative spin on time-tested family recipes that highlight his Sicilian roots while mixologist Bobbi Beach concocts specialty cocktails for a perfect pairing. Charles Joly, Founder of Crafthouse Cocktails , a line of premium all natural bottled cocktails will host a mixology exhibition and tasting with The Chainsmokers own Jaja Tequila , to be featured as the exclusive tequila poured at the event. The esteemed mixologist is world-renowned as the only American to win the World Class Bartending Competition and has a bevvy of notable accolades including a James Beard Award and creating signature cocktails for the ultra elite invitees at the Oscars and the Emmys. Executive Chef Kevin Templeton of San Diego's famed Barleymash , along with Mixologist Tiana Selvin will together host a cooking and cocktail presentation showcasing their skills on Saturday, October 16. The two will create specialty bites and innovative cocktails highlighting inventive ingredients from their restaurant while the chef shows off his cutting edge cooking skills that landed him on San Diego's 40 under 40 list. Christophe Bureau Beverage Director and Sommelier of the Fairmont Grand Del Mar , Southern California's only 15-star resort, will host wine tasting activation comparing different blends while refining your palate. Sugar Factory Mixologist Damarious Whitten will go head-to-head with Next Level Entertainment Mixologist Carlos Ramirez in a Battle of the Bartender competition. Las Vegas native DJ Shift enters the cooking area and puts his culinary skills to the test as he battles a special guest, one of San Diego's own culinary masterminds in a friendly cooking clash.

Expect pourings from some of the nation's leading wineries including Scepter & Sword Wine Co., Veuve Clicquot, Moet & Chandon, Perrier Jouiet, Maison No.9 created by Post Malone, 19 Crimes - Cali Red by Hiphop Legend Snoop Dogg and Miraval from renowned A-listers Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Director of Blended Events and Live Events & Entertainment at My Wine Society Kalika Moquin describes the festival as a success."We set out to establish Blended as a traveling festival experience. We were able to achieve our goal, expanding into two new markets we felt were a perfect fit, Nashville and Austin. We plan to double our footprint nationwide with festivals in 2022 eyeing locations in Florida, Arizona and New York. Who doesn't love great music, food, craft cocktails, and wine? We have been lucky enough to have partnered with local businesses and restaurants that give the festival an authentic feel, and want to continue to support each market and showcase their talent while bringing out our headliners."

The party kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday, and 12 p.m. on Saturday. Ticket holders also have an option to upgrade their ticket, which gains them exclusive access to the VIP Village, featuring bottle service, two-hour hosted bar, celebrity DJs, and much more. Tickets and additional information are available HERE or at BlendedFestival.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to below contacts: Beth Bartolini | beth@brelevantpr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my-wine-society-presents-blended-festival-san-diego-301393188.html

SOURCE Blended Festival