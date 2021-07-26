My Talking Angela 2: Most Downloaded Google Play App In 15 Countries Across The Globe

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 today announced that My Talking Angela 2, the newest addition to the Talking Tom & Friends gaming universe, has achieved 24 million downloads less than two weeks after global release.

The new game soared into the top spot on the Google Play markets in 15 countries worldwide, including Russia, Brazil, Mexico, and the US, ranking No. 1 overall. It also made it into the Top 10 Games charts of more than 90 countries on Google Play and more than 100 countries on the Apple App Store.

"Fans around the globe are jumping at the chance to be best friends with Talking Angela in the new game, and we couldn't be happier," said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "This exciting, modern virtual friend experience was created while our whole team was working at home during lockdown, and it's incredible to see the reactions of our fans, now that it's out in the world."

About Outfit7 Limited

Outfit7 Limited is one of the world's fastest-growing multinational family entertainment companies. The company is best known for its flagship franchise, Talking Tom & Friends, which became an overnight global sensation when it launched in 2010. In the years since, Outfit7 has expanded its portfolio to include a suite of award-winning games, a 3D CGI animated series, video content, and a licensing program in order to meet the amazing demand of its fans. Outfit7's games have now been downloaded over 16 billion times in total and up to 430 million fans play with them every month.

