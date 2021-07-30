My-Take Recognized As GreenBook GRIT Innovative Market Research Technology Supplier

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My-Take LLC, a greater Boston-based research & insights technology company, has been recognized as one of GreenBook's most innovative suppliers in market research in this year's annual GRIT "Top 50 Most...

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My-Take LLC, a greater Boston-based research & insights technology company, has been recognized as one of GreenBook's most innovative suppliers in market research in this year's annual GRIT "Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers" list. Within a list that included several Fortune 500 companies, My-Take appeared as number 22 in the technology category.

The GreenBook GRIT reports are the most read and cited strategic planning reports in the world of insights. These reports provide updates on industry trends and deep analysis. The "GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Companies" list, included in the Business & Innovation edition of the GRIT report, provides a look at the top research-focused organizations in different categories.

"We are excited to have been ranked amongst the GRIT Top 50 for the second consecutive year. Continual improvement is a core value for our company. Our team continues to deliver leading edge innovation in insight communities through our relentless focus on the customer." - Todd Hoskins, Co-founder

So far in 2021, My-Take has had many enhancements and new features added to the platform. One notable new feature to highlight is the Experiences: Online UX Tool . Experiences is a digital UX testing activity that allows organizations to understand customer behavior and opinions on digital assets such as websites and programs.

"For over 10 years, My-Take has helped brands and organizations understand their customers better through continuous feedback powered through our insight community platform and team of remarkable researchers. We are grateful to appear among the top organizations in the industry and be recognized for our platform innovation." - Rich Armstrong, Co-founder

About My-Take: My-Take is a greater Boston-based consumer insight technology and analytics company that offers an advanced insight community platform and a team of professional researchers to deliver actionable insights for clients.

