MY SALON Suite Raises A Record $120,000 In One Month To Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite set a company fundraising record in September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month raising more than $120,000 through the company's Suite Relief Fund™ , for the benefit of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ® as well as company employees.

The salon suite franchise set an initial goal of raising $35,000, but surpassed that amount through the generous donations from clients, Members, Franchise Partners, vendors and the Suite Management Franchising team. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"It's truly gratifying to see our team exceed our fundraising goals each year. The amount of money that we raised in just one month for St. Jude, an organization that has saved so many lives, is more than what we raised in each of the three previous years," said Ken McAllister, the co-founder, and CEO of MY SALON Suite. "It's the desire of our community to go beyond our walls to make the world a little brighter, and we plan to keep expanding our efforts and making a difference."

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, started its partnership with St. Jude in 2018 when it launched the Suite Relief Fund™. Since the inception of the partnership, the Suite Relief Fund has contributed $250,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Continued support helps fuel the St. Jude $11.5 billion, six-year strategic plan, which includes tripling its global investment to impact the more than 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year.

Additionally, in August, The Suite Relief Fund distributed $52,500 to MY SALON Suite members in New Orleans who were impacted by Hurricane Ida through a partnership with the PBA's Disaster Relief Fund.

MY SALON Suite is a salon suite franchise that focuses on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business. They decorate their suite, use their own branding, set their hours, prices, and manage their own client lists and business. In addition, the MY SALON Suite franchise owners serve as landlords who recruit and rent space to health and beauty professionals.

In June 2021, Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, was acquired by Propelled Brands. Propelled Brands is using its unparalleled resources, support, and training to accelerate growth and expand Suite Management Franchising's footprint across the country.

For more information about the MY SALON Suite franchise, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com , or contact Mark Jameson at mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or 214-346-5679.

About Suite Management FranchisingSuite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, is a salon suite franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolio while living a semi-absentee lifestyle. Founded to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, the company offers a unique opportunity for a diverse range of beauty and health professionals to run their businesses successfully. Salon members are provided ongoing training, support, and a strong referral network to help their business generate a six-figure income. Featured in Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New Franchise" list, the brand is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and noteworthy success. A strategic alliance partnership with Propelled Brands, the nation's largest family-owned collection of salons, continues to propel the brand's growth. With 210 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, the franchise concept plans to add 200 franchise partners and 500 salons in the next three years.

For more information about Suite Management Franchising, visit mysalonsuite.com/franchise . To learn more about MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, visit mysalonsuite.com and salonplaza.com .

