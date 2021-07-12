My Magic Carpet Flying Across America

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Art Gallery, a Southern California based leader in the home decor business for more than 30 years, is excited to announce the release of a new, machine washable area rug line called My Magic Carpet.

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Art Gallery, a Southern California based leader in the home decor business for more than 30 years, is excited to announce the release of a new, machine washable area rug line called My Magic Carpet. My Magic Carpet is a stain resistant, non-slip area rug which can be cleaned with detergent in the standard size home washer and dryer. These beautiful Italian and USA designed rugs are available in various sizes, patterns and colors. These rugs are a perfect "solution" product for households with families and pets. RVers love them too.

&amp;amp;#160;

Did you know that there are more than 200,000 bacteria per square inch in the typical area rug? Thats 700 times more than a toilet seat! With My Magic Carpet the consumer can easily wash away those disgusting germs and keep their rugs fresh and clean.

The Magic starts with the new construction of the rugs. The top is made of 100% microfiber polyester with a waterproof inner lining made of polyurethane. This inner lining prevents spills from seeping through to the floor. It also has a patent pending webbed non-slip back made of 100% polyester with an anti-slip pvc dot coating. The rugs are safe for all hard surface floorings. My Magic Carpet is officially lab tested for a minimum of 30 washes.

"The brand is new but rapidly growing since we have been seen on television in recent months featured on QVC, Locals Steals and Deals, The Drs show and the Tamron Hall show" said Michael Malm, VP of Sales and Marketing. "We have several other television shows lined up which will demonstrate how the rugs work over the next few months."

My Magic Carpet is available for sale on www.BuyMyMagicCarpet.com and on many other major retail websites including Amazon, QVC, Overstock.com, Home depot.com Kohls.com, BedBathBeyond.com. Walmart.com, Biglots.com and Wayfair.

The company is currently releasing a new brick and mortar retailer program where the rugs will be merchandised in free standing point of purchase displays.

For more information on My Magic Carpet, contact Michael Malm VP of Sales and Marketing, Crystal Art Gallery or 313950@email4pr.com

Media Contact Daisy Jones310-709-7822 313950@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my-magic-carpet-flying-across-america-301328788.html

SOURCE My Magic Carpet