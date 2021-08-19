My Green Mattress Receives Good Housekeeping's 2021 Parenting Award

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress is pleased to announce that their signature product, the Emily Organic Crib Mattress, has received the esteemed Good Housekeeping 2021 Parenting Award.

"We started My Green Mattress in 2007 as a solution to relieve our infant daughter's symptoms as she was experiencing allergies and skin sensitivities. She needed a crib mattress that was hypoallergenic and nontoxic," says father of five and owner, Tim Masters. "We quickly realized that there were many other families with similar challenges, and we made it our mission to offer safe and affordable certified organic mattresses to families across the USA."

The Emily Organic Crib Mattress was recognized by Good Housekeeping in its "Best Supreme Sleep Sensations/ Best-in-Class Bedding" category for Organic Crib Mattress. The Emily Organic Crib Mattress is safe, healthy, breathable, and sustainable. This dual sided mattress is handcrafted with a firm innerspring and a layer of GOLS certified organic coir - a supportive, yet pressure-relieving pad made from organic coconut fibers. It is finished with a soft, GOTS certified organic cotton and wool quilted cover which acts as a natural flame retardant. These responsibly sourced, nontoxic materials keep babies sleeping safely and prevent exposure to the off-gassing of chemical flame retardants and polyurethane foams that are often found in conventional crib mattresses.

The Emily Organic Crib Mattress is available at an affordable price point of $259 and ships free to the continental U.S. All mattresses are proudly built by hand in the family-owned factory located in Willowbrook, Illinois. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial and a 10-year warranty.

Good Housekeeping's team of experts — i.e. scientists, engineers, editors and more — tested hundreds of products for babies, kids and caregivers based on innovation, problem-solving capabilities and value, then evaluated the top contenders in person. These winners include hot new innovations that have just hit the market, plus tried and true products that have stood the test of time.

For a list of all winners, please visit goodhousekeeping.com/parenting2021.

About My Green Mattress:In 2007, owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy, and affordable mattresses and sleep accessories for the entire family from nursery to primary bedroom. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com .

SOURCE My Green Mattress