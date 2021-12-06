My Future Consulting Makes The Top 29 List For 2022

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Future Consulting, Inc. (MFC), a leader in Execute search and recruitment, was recognized as being among the Chicagoland Top 29 Employment Agencies by Expertise.com. Specializing in diversity recruitment, MFC has earned this accolade from Expertise.com for the 4 th consecutive year among the 687 Employment Agencies in the Chicago Area.

Expertise.com is committed to connecting people seeking employment with the best among local experts in a variety of fields. In analyzing the 687 Chicagoland Employment Agencies Expertise grades each on a list of 5 Main Categories broken down into more specific subcategories for a complete picture of the companies selected for their "Best of" Recognition. The 5 Main Categories in judging the best of the best at Expertise.com include: Availability, Qualifications, Reputation, Experience and Professionalism.

In achieving the best of the best status on the Expertise.com top 29 list of Chicago Employment Agencies, the MFC scores were exceptional in all main categories as well as subcategories. Expertise.com uses a combination of metrics to determine the rankings of local businesses. These metrics include aggregating online reviews, client satisfaction surveys and feedback, as well as mystery shoppers to perform on sight in -person inspections.

In achieving the top ranking for the 4 th Consecutive Year, MFC amassed A+ scores for: Responsiveness, Friendliness, Helpfulness, Detail, and Professionalism. Mystery shopping clients who rated MFC noted that they provided a service that reflected an in-depth knowledge, answered questions thoroughly, communicated politely and maintained a hands-on approach to service.

MFC was founded over a decade ago by Anthony Fletcher who transitioned from serving the internal needs of International Fortune 100 Companies to providing them with results driven search and recruitment services. With special attention to delivering top rated talent to the likes of Morgan Stanley, Accenture, Nationwide Insurance, Ernst & Young, Goldman Sachs, Raytheon, and many other corporate powerhouses, MFC has filled vital roles across a wide spectrum of industries.

Mr. Fletcher commented on the 4 th Consecutive Top 29 Placement by Expertise.com, "I appreciate the recognition that has been bestowed upon MFC by Expertise.com. It reflects the fact that my team and I take our founding mission of providing 100% customer satisfaction seriously. In leaving the Corporate Executive Suite to establish MFC my goal was to serve Clients and Candidates based on a commitment to respect, honesty, and constant 24/7 accessibility and communications. Employment requirements may change with the times, core values remain the same. I am excited to again be at the top of the Expertise.com list of best employment agencies. I am committed to continuing our legacy of being leaders in the industry and never resting on our laurels."

MFC offers personalized hands-on search and recruitment services to clients of all sizes. Their specialized diversity team places the best talent in key positions throughout all industries.

