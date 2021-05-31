My Country Mobile Increases Capacity To Up To 100k Channels For Wholesale Voice Customers

My Country Mobile getting evolved at a rapid rate as a business is transforming towards globalization as the wholesale voice carrier market to reach US$ 53.74 billion by 2027.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Country Mobile General Trading LLC (MCM), the world's leading wholesale voice provider, announced today that it has increased capacity to up to 100K+ channels for its wholesale voice customers. The move makes the additional channel capacity immediately available for both MCM's existing and new customers.

My Country Mobile's wholesale voice service allows customers to log in to an online portal where they have access to wholesale voice termination with 100% direct routes, retail, wholesale, NCLI routes, International CC routes, SMS API, Wholesale DID, and international top-ups. The company's latest announcement regarding its increase in capacity up to 100K channels means that new and existing customers will experience faster connections and better call quality.

"We're excited to bring our customers this significant upgrade in network performance for their wholesale voice service," said Akil Patel, Global Sales Director. "With the increase in capacity to 100K+ channels, our Clients will now have access to unprecedented connection times and call quality, which we anticipate will have a positive effect on their business and sales."

By striving to provide the highest quality routes for customers, My Country Mobile has been able to grow its business significantly over the last few years, becoming one of the largest providers of wholesale voice services globally. In addition to wholesale voice, the company has expanded its service offerings to include cloud contact center, virtual phone numbers, SMS gateways, and a wide range of telecom retail products.

About My Country Mobile

With operations in the UAE, USA, UK, Singapore, India and Hong Kong, My Country Mobile is the world's leading wholesale voice service provider. The company offers over 50 different products and services including virtual phone numbers, vanity numbers, cloud contact centers, remote call centers, voice termination, call queuing, Wholesale VoIP, SMS gateway, SMS API, Wholesale DID, International top-up, VoIP dialers, CC Routes, and many more. Learn more about MCM's wholesale VoIP rates and wholesale VoIP routes today.

