MXXN Launches Industry's First Cannabis-Infused, Alcohol-Free Spirits

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MXXN, a non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused spirits brand, enters the cannabis and spirits industries today with the launch of three expressions: London Dry, Jalisco Agaveand Kentucky Oak. Founded by spirits industry veteran Darnell Smith, MXXN (pronounced 'moon') aims to evolve cocktail culture and the at-home bar with cannabis-infused non-alcoholic spirits developed for both cannabis connoisseurs and consumers looking for an alternative to alcohol. Over the last 15 years, Smith has worked with top global spirits companies including Diageo, Pernod-Ricard and Bacardi in product innovation and commercialization. He is now disrupting the spirits and cannabis industries while attracting new-to-cannabis users to the cannabis sector with low-dose, sessionable and social spirits sans the calories or the hangover.

MXXN's proprietary process involves blending distilled essences and extracts that deliver bold and exacting flavors. The brand's cannabis-infused, non-alcoholic spirits are perfectly sessionable and offer a rapid onset time within 15-30 minutes. London Dry, Jalisco Agave and Kentucky Oak are the beverage industry's first 1:1 non-alcoholic replacements for gin, tequila and bourbon, respectively.

London Dry: Complex gin replacement with notes of black pepper, chamomile, coriander, rose, lemon and hints of melon and cucumber

Complex gin replacement with notes of black pepper, chamomile, coriander, rose, lemon and hints of melon and cucumber Jalisco Agave: Spicy tequila replacement with notes of fresh green agave, a sweet honey background and floral depth, finishing with lime zest and a tingling burn

Spicy tequila replacement with notes of fresh green agave, a sweet honey background and floral depth, finishing with lime zest and a tingling burn Kentucky Oak:Barrel-aged whiskey replacement, lightly charred American Oak with notes of vanilla, caramel and maple and a slight burn on the finish

"Over the course of my 15 years in the alcohol space, specifically in the innovation realm, I noticed an opportunity for a new kind of beverage product that connects two industries -- cannabis and alcohol -- and evolves how we enjoy cocktails for an entirely new set of experiences," said Darnell Smith, founder and CEO of MXXN. "We are extremely proud of the quality and taste of our spirits that allow our customers to enjoy their favorite cocktails sans the alcohol but with a similar relaxation effect thanks to our preferred ingredient -- cannabis. We're thrilled to bring to market the first cannabis-infused, non-alcoholic spirit that's an exact replacement for consumers' favorite spirit."

MXXN is reimagining the cannabis and non-alcoholic beverages markets by creating a new cocktail culture that resonates with the current times. Consumers have cut down on alcohol consumption throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by a desire for a healthier lifestyle and the lack of social pressure due to quarantine. In a recent report from Headset, statistics have shown that among Gen Z, alcohol consumption is 20% less than Millenials at the same age, with 64% of Gen Zers expected to lower alcohol intake with age. Sales of no- and low-alcoholic beverages experienced a 30% rise in 2020 and are expected to grow 31% by 2024, according to a report by market research firm IWSR. Meanwhile, the U.S. cannabis beverages market grew from $67.8 million in 2019 to $85.2 million in 2020 and is expected to increase its market share by 20% in 2021.

These new and impressive consumer habits have prompted retailers to take note. MXXN will be available for delivery via www.enjoymxxn.com and at select retail locations throughout Northern and Southern California. The three expressions, London Dry, Jalisco Honeyand Kentucky Oak, retail for $79.99 and are available in 750mL bottles containing 100mg THC each. A standard 1.5 oz pour contains 6mg THC per serving with the option for a 0.5 microdose at 2mg THC per serving. A portion of proceeds from sales benefit organizations working to pass federal cannabis reform and repair the disproportionate harm faced by low-income, Black and Latinx communities. For recipes, please visit www.enjoymxxn.com/recipes .

ABOUT MXXNMXXN is a California-based non-alcoholic cannabis beverage brand redefining what a spirit can be. Founded by alcohol industry veteran Darnell Smith, MXXN aims to reimagine cocktail culture with 1:1 non-alcoholic replacements for everyone's favorite spirits, enhanced with a touch of cannabis. It caters to both cannabis connoisseurs and canna-curious consumers looking to decrease their alcohol consumption. A portion of MXXN sales are donated to cannabis non-profits advancing cannabis justice reform. For more information, please visit https://enjoymxxn.com/.

