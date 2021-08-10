MX Named To The 2021 Forbes Cloud 100

MX recognized in the annual ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world for its market leadership, valuation, operating metrics and culture

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. The Cloud 100 published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, selected MX based on the strength of its market leadership, valuation, operating metrics, people and culture.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes, Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures as one of the top cloud companies in the world," said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and CEO of MX. "This recognition is a testament to our incredible team and how together with our partners we are helping organizations everywhere leverage the cloud and harness the power of financial data to grow their business by delivering intelligent, automated, and personalized money experiences for their customers."

For the sixth straight year, the Cloud 100 reviewed submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of 34 public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks."

The Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Highlights of the list appear in the September 2021 issue of Forbes magazine.

MX helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. Join us for Money Experience Summit 2021, September 28-30 at Snowbird Mountain Resort. To register visit: https://www.mx.com/summit.

About MXMX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com .

