MWWPR Wins Ragan's PR Daily Awards For Most Compelling Communications In 2020

Campaigns with Deloitte Global for Millennial and Gen Z Research Findings and OMRON Healthcare for Wearable Technology Launch Wins with Judges

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, has been honored today with clients Deloitte Global and OMRON Healthcare as winners in Ragan's 2020 PR Daily Awards. The competition celebrates organizations and teams behind the best communications campaigns, projects, initiatives and content from the past year.

Deloitte Global's annual Millennial Survey won its category of Best Publication, for its compelling presentation and dissemination of data that provided a roadmap for business to better understand and engage with millennials and Gen Z, who felt uneasy about their careers and held a pessimistic outlook of the world around them.

OMRON Healthcare won the Grand Prize: Healthcare PR and Marketing Campaign of the Year, for its successful launch of the first wearable blood pressure monitor, which exceeded sales, traffic and media goals, and was named one of the TIME Best Inventions of 2019. MWW's work with OMRON has received several industry accolades in recent years, including a threepeat Medical Technology finalist in PRovoke's annual SABRE Awards competition, PRWeek Purpose Awards finalist, and winner of the American Business Awards' Health and Pharmaceuticals category.

The full list of PR Daily Award winners can be viewed here.

About MWWPRThirty-four-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

