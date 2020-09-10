MWWPR Leading Pro Bono Public Relations For New Jersey's Pandemic Relief Fund

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, announced today it is leading communications for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF), inclusive of public relations and digital marketing support on a pro bono basis. The Fund is a nonprofit organization hosted by the Community Foundation of New Jersey which exists to fight the medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey's organizations that provide essential services on the front line of the pandemic.

"The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund is incredibly grateful for MWWPR stepping in pro bono to shape communications around donations and fund allocations," said New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy, Founding Chair of the NJPRF. "MWW's roots have always been in New Jersey and their support embodies the Fund's mission of Jersey helping Jersey."

To date, NJPRF has raised approximately $38 million from 59 thousand donors. One-hundred percent of donations are used to meet four critical challenges facing the state of New Jersey in the face of the COVID-19 crisis: stopping the spread, supporting the healthcare and frontline community, providing help to the vulnerable, and rebuilding the communities impacted.

MWWPR was first founded in New Jersey in 1986 and is now one of the largest firms in the nation and the largest in New Jersey. It has been involved in helping to grow the New Jersey business and social services community with award winning reputation, consumer marketing and public affair programs.

To donate to the general fund or specific needs, visit www.njprf.org.

