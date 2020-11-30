MWWPR Founder & CEO Michael Kempner Featured In PR Masters Series Podcast

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Kempner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of leading public relations agency MWWPR - formerly known as MWW - is featured in the latest episode of PR Masters Series Podcast.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Kempner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of leading public relations agency MWWPR - formerly known as MWW - is featured in the latest episode of PR Masters Series Podcast. The series is in its second year of production in an ongoing partnership between The Stevens Group and CommPRO, bringing PR, digital and marketing communications agencies the insights of the top industry professionals.

In this interview hosted by Art Stevens of The Stevens Group, Kempner unpacks the founding and growth of MWWPR amidst a background in politics and chocolate-making; the philosophies that have carried his 34 year career; and more secrets to his success in business and the ever-changing communications industry.

Kempner's firm was recently recognized as one of America's Best PR Agencies of 2021 by Forbes, and he is an honoree of the PRWeek Class of 2020 Hall of Fame, a top industry honor for PR professionals.

The full episode can be streamed here.

About MWWPR

Thirty-four-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

To learn more about MWWPR, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mwwpr-founder--ceo-michael-kempner-featured-in-pr-masters-series-podcast-301181850.html

SOURCE MWWPR