MWWPR CEO, Michael W. Kempner Ranked One Of The Top 10 PR Power Players In New York By Observer

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael W. Kempner, Founder and CEO of leading independent public relations agency MWWPR, has been honored on the annual Observer "PR Power 50" list at number seven. For the first time, the roster ranks people instead of companies, to recognize the individuals who confronted the issues facing the public relations industry this year and were particularly impactful in their response to the pandemic challenges, and addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The list features both in-house and agency PR pros, alongside select independent industry activists. The Observer staff, who evaluate a pool of candidates throughout the year, noted Kempner's leadership as it related to the 2020 election, counseling clients such as Voto Latino and super PAC American Bridge to register voters. The firm's response to COVID and commitment to DEI advancement with enhanced service offerings in crisis and issues management and social media driven executive eminence, and substantial pro bono initiatives aimed at supporting Black-owned businesses earned Kempner praise.

"This year challenged our industry and presented us with a rare opportunity to rewrite the rules in order to drive change," said Michael Kempner, Founder and CEO of MWWPR. "It's rewarding to be recognized for making a difference on those issues that are central to the values of company. We work every day to make a positive impact on the lives of our people, our clients, our industry and society as a whole."

Kempner was inducted into the PRWeek Hall of Fame earlier this month for his career accomplishments in the industry. MWW was named to the Top PR Agencies of 2021 list by Forbes this year, as well as the first-ever Agency Elite 100 by PRNews.

The full 2020 PR Power 50 list can be viewed here.

About MWWPR

Thirty-four-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mwwpr-ceo-michael-w-kempner-ranked-one-of-the-top-10-pr-power-players-in-new-york-by-observer-301198168.html

SOURCE MWWPR