MWH Constructors Relocates Headquarters To Arista Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arista Broomfield is excited to announce the relocation of MWH Constructors to the Arista development. Located on the 5 th floor of 8001 Arista Place, MWH will occupy 9,781 of Class A Office space and join other industry leading companies who have also chosen to headquarter at Arista such as Epiroc, Validity, Gorilla Logic, SpotX, and Ball Metalpack.

MWH's decision came during a difficult year amidst the pandemic and was one of only three new office leases signed in the corridor in 2020, according to JLL's Senior Vice President, Don Misner.

"We've been located in the Broomfield community since 1993," said MWH Blair Lavoie, "and we wanted to remain in the area and Arista provides us with all of the important amenities that our business needs. Our employees are very happy with the new space and the Arista location." The amenities that MWH employees will enjoy at Arista are covered parking, the US36 bike trail, RTD access, residential living, upscale restaurants, parks, as well as a private gym.

Arista developer, Tim Wiens, was excited for MWH to commit to Arista. "MWH is another great addition to the Arista community. As more offices reopen and more people begin returning to office life, MWH Constructors couldn't have chosen a better time to come to become part of the Arista community. We are happy that they are here."

About MWH Constructors

MWH Constructors is a leading global project delivery company with a focus on water and energy. Incorporating industry-leading preconstruction services and safety practices, the Company's multi-disciplined team of engineering and construction professionals delivers a wide range of projects, including new facilities, infrastructure improvement and expansion, and capital construction services. MWH Constructors operates as a stand-alone company and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO. Learn more at www.mwhconstructors.com.

About Arista

Arista Broomfield, strategically situated between Denver and Boulder, is the only true transit-oriented, mixed-use, entertainment-anchored development of its kind in Colorado. The 200-acre project provides a unique blend of urban living in a suburban location in the heart of the "Creative Corridor." Offices, restaurants and retail line the neo-traditional main street. Additional amenities include numerous parks, 1STBANK Center, Aloft Hotel, UCHealth Hospital, Children's Hospital Therapy Center, a 1,500-space parking facility and more than 1,500 units of multi-family residential options. Wiens Real Estate Ventures, LLC (WREV) is the developer of Arista. The WREV development team has a history of development and asset management in the Denver and Northern Colorado area that includes more than one million sq. ft. of commercial real estate consisting of office, retail, entertainment, restaurants, hotels, aircraft hangars and banks. WREV has also done significant residential lot development and construction of high-end, residential homes. For more on Arista, visit www.aristabroomfield.com, http://turnpikeshops.com/

