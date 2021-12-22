MWG Holdings Group, Inc. Acquires Oz Distribution And Added Wholesale Distribution To Deliver Quality Cannabis To California Consumers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MWG Holdings Group, Inc announced today that they have acquired Oz Distribution and added a wholesale distribution business. These acquisitions will expand their businesses to serve all retail dispensary customers and deliver quality curated cannabis products to all customers in California at all levels.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Oz Distribution and increase our wholesale distribution to be able to deliver quality cannabis products to consumers all over California," said Denyelle Bruno as Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Union. "This acquisition will not only expand our product reach but also enhance the MWG business strategy through the vertical integration of supply chain, purchasing, and logistics."

Oz has been a trusted distribution partner for over 400+ dispensaries state-wide since its founding in 2018. Their mission is to curate the best cannabis products in the state of California and deliver it to shops. Oz produces its own branded cannabis flower and concentrate lines, including Royal Tree, Royal Dab and Royal Bud. Oz will continue to serve dispensaries as a growing wholesale-focused business.

Through the vertical integration of supply chain, purchasing, and logistics this exciting acquisition will increase the variety of products available at Perfect Union, MWG branded retail dispensary locations throughout California. Thus, adding to the growing strength of the MWG wholesale business strategy to make their investment more readily available to consumers with top quality products.

To learn more about MWG visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/mwg-holdings-llc/ . Perfect Union, MWG branded retail dispensary location, products can be purchased at select dispensaries throughout California, visit https://www.perfect-union.com/locations/ to find a location near you.

About MWG and Perfect UnionMWG is an executive management and holding company based in Sacramento, California. MWG has experienced tremendous growth over the last 18 months including the successful closing of a Series B Preferred Private Placement for aggregate gross proceeds of USD $15 million. Dispensary chain Perfect Union is just one of their many successful investments.

MWG's retail brand, Perfect Union is California's largest wholly-owned cannabis company with over a decade of experience managing profitable cannabis businesses; navigating state and local laws and regulations; and adding value to the communities where they operate. The company has a proven track record of building engagement, social welfare, and outreach programs that focus on local partnerships, monetary investments, and in-store donation campaigns.

MWG owns or controls a significant majority of its supply chain, including cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. MWG's strong asset base combined with a seasoned management team of highly skilled industry and retail professionals establishes a strong foundation from which the Company will continue to strategically expand its retail footprint and brand portfolio.

Media contact: Matt Kovacs mkovacs@blazepr.com 310-395-5050

