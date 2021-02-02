Mvix Partners With CondoSites To Provide Homeowner And Condominium Associations With Digital Signage

CondoSites and Mvix strive to provide their clients with the best end-to-end solutions in their respective industries by deploying technology solutions that are most relevant and up to date

STERLING, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions, announced that it has partnered with CondoSites to help revolutionize homeowner and condominium associations.

CondoSites provides websites, mass email, and digital signage to condominium and homeowner associations. They work with clients throughout the United States and Canada. They were looking for an opportunity to offer an additional communication method to their client communities and opted to try digital signage.

The Challenge

The challenge is getting tech-averse communities and individuals to embrace and implement new technology such as digital signage. How does CondoSites get their associations to embrace digital signage within their communities?

They needed a solution that would:

Improve their communication

Streamline content management

Modernize their facilities

Help save resources

Eliminate touch points

The Solution

The Mvix digital signage platform provided robust hardware for CondoSites' elegant high-resolution animated layouts. Their software allows their clients to easily manage and add new content as they see fit through one central website.

The Mvix platform offered:

Remote access - Mvix's solution also offered a robust platform for CondoSites to manage their displays and content remotely. This is integral for CondoSites as they span such a large geographical area.

Mvix's content-rich digital signage software includes over 200 content apps and data integrations, giving CondoSites a library of content to choose from. Advanced content scheduling - Content scheduling allows them to schedule different content for different days. While integrations with other software services allow for content such as current local weather to be displayed.

The Result

Implementing digital signage has helped CondoSites modernize some of their communities and increase community satisfaction with communication.

"What distinguishes us from our competitors is that we provide an all-inclusive solution, with digital signage included, at a set price, regardless of the community size," said Jason King, founder of CondoSites.

One result of digital signage for CondoSites has been its ability to distinguish themselves - creating a better value proposition for their clients over their competitors - and without raising their prices.

To read the detailed case study, download your free copy here.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions. To date, their platform powers nearly 60,000 active screens for clients including Virginia Tech, NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel, Crowne Plaza, and the University of Washington. The use cases include employee communication, wayfinding, emergency messaging, customer communications, and so many more.

Learn more about Mvix at www.mvixdigitalsignage.com or call 866.310.4923.

About CondoSites

Developed by a condo board president and designed for ease of use, CondoSites provides community websites, mass email, and digital signage solutions via an intuitive web-based platform and all-inclusive service to Condo and Homeowner Associations across the U.S. and Canada.

What sets them apart from their competitors is their low all-inclusive price regardless of the HOA or Condo association size. Furthermore, they are one of the few companies that offer digital signage as part of their service.

For more information, contact CondoSites at 206.347.1047 or visit www.condosites.com .

