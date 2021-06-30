Mux Video API Launches On Google Cloud Marketplace

Acquiring Mux through the Google Cloud Marketplace makes it easy for development teams of any size to host, stream, and optimize with Mux Video

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mux, a leading video platform for developers, today announced the availability of Mux Video on the Google Cloud Marketplace, increasing accessibility and making it easier for developers to build robust video experiences.

Mux Video bundles multiple services into one API, automating the challenging technical work of encoding, hosting, and delivery so developers can focus on building their products. The Mux Video API includes support for live streaming, which is typically even more complex to build without expert video knowledge.

Customers across industries including media and entertainment, edtech, and fitness leverage Mux to bring engaging video and live streaming content to their audiences. Maestro, the white label streaming service that enables brands, agencies and creators to connect their content, commerce and community in one seamless experience, leverages Google Cloud and Mux to help content creators host live streams on their own domains and customize the viewing experience to maximize engagement and monetization. Cutting-edge video engineering technology from Mux ensures that the streams will reach viewers across an ever-growing range of devices, platforms, and connections.

"The combination of Mux and Maestro democratizes the tools to build stronger communities and successful businesses on top of video. From enterprises to individuals, creators of all sizes - with zero technical knowledge - can create meaningful viewer relationships with confidence that their tech will be reliable when it matters most," says Maestro Founder and CEO, Ari Evans. "With a host of interactive plugins like video hangouts, chat, polls, quests, and leaderboards alongside a modern set of monetization options like ticketing, subscriptions, ecommerce, betting, and more, Maestro can help make any dream around video become a reality with just a few clicks."

Mux Video has run on Google Cloud since the company started, and the inclusion in the Google Cloud Marketplace further builds upon the existing relationship. Inclusion in the Google Cloud Marketplace streamlines the purchase and deployment process, making it easy for customers of any size to quickly deploy and run Mux directly within their Google Cloud account.

"Mux is democratizing online video by removing the layers of complexity associated with developing quality video and live stream experiences," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media & Entertainment, Gaming Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're thrilled that Mux is bringing their out-of-the-box video solutions to the Google Cloud Marketplace, and into the hands of more developers so they can spend their time building innovative products for their users, while Mux ensures a gorgeous video experience."

About MuxMux is a video platform for developers that takes the complexity out of live and on-demand video. Hundreds of publishers including Robinhood, Reddit, Patreon, PBS, ViacomCBS, Equinox Media, and VSCO rely on Mux to deliver the highest quality video experience to their users without having to hire a team of embedded video experts. San Francisco-based Mux was founded in 2015 by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for video engineers (Demuxed). For more information visit www.mux.com or follow @MuxHQ.

