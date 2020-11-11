Mutual Of America Celebrates 25 Years Of The Community Partnership Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America will announce the five winners of its 25th annual Community Partnership Award on November 18. The award honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations, make to society.

These five winners will be selected from among more than 500 applicants. One will receive the Thomas J. Moran Award, which is given to the national award-winning program and includes $100,000 and a documentary video about the program. The remaining four award winners will each receive $50,000.

"As this incredibly challenging year comes to a close, Mutual of America is pleased to support and help extend the reach and remarkable contributions of nonprofit organizations through the 2020 Community Partnership Award," said John R. Greed, Mutual of America Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Since its inception in 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 240 partnerships from cities and towns across America.

About Mutual of America

Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement products, offering personalized service at a competitive price to help plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

