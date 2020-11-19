Mutual Of America Announces Five Recipients Of The 2020 Community Partnership Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America announced the recipients of its 2020 Community Partnership Award, marking the 25th anniversary of the prestigious national competition. This year, five nonprofit organizations were selected for their outstanding contributions to society, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. One, the 100 Scholars Robotics Alliance, received the Thomas J. Moran Award, which is given to the national award-winning program and includes $100,000 and a documentary video about the program. Four organizations were named honorable mention recipients, and each received $50,000.

About the National Award-Winning ProgramThe 100 Scholars Robotics Alliance was created by 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., and various partners as a way to help African-American youth in underserved school districts excel in the classroom and build life skills. This groundbreaking after-school and summer program provides students with hands-on educational opportunities to thrive in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs.

"To date, more than 10,000 students in underserved communities across the state have become part of the 100 Scholars Robotics Alliance, giving Georgia the highest participation rate in the country for minority students in youth STEM programs," said Kevin Gooch, Chairman of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.

Celebrating the Community Partnership AwardSince 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 245 partnerships from cities and towns across America. This year's winners, like past recipients, have focused on delivering solutions to critical challenges facing our country today.

"Twenty-five years ago, my predecessor at Mutual of America Financial Group, Thomas J. Moran, along with our board members and other sector leaders, envisioned the Community Partnership Award as a way to recognize the remarkable leadership of nonprofit organizations and the numerous contributions they make to improve the lives of individuals through collaborative efforts," said John R. Greed, Mutual of America Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to their vision and the excellent stewardship of the Mutual of America Foundation, the award has become one of the most prestigious and coveted awards in the country."

2020 Award Recipients Thomas J. Moran Award Recipient

100 Scholars Robotics Alliance (100 Black Men of Atlanta , Inc., Atlanta, GA )

Honorable Mention Award Recipients

