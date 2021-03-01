Mutual Mobile Recognized As Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Consulting Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual Mobile , a leading software consulting firm, today announced Select Consulting Partner status within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. APN Consulting Partners are professional services firms that help customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage cloud solutions built on AWS. Select Partner Status represents a high level of expertise and engagement with AWS, further validating Mutual Mobile's place as a leading CSP.

"We are very excited to be recognized as a Select Consulting Partner in the APN. It is due to our strong partnerships, like with AWS, that we can deliver best-in-class cloud consulting services to our clients," said Pradeep Nalluri, President - Mutual Mobile Inc. "With AWS's comprehensive suite and Mutual Mobile's years of application development experience, we can provide an unmatched, full-stack development offering to our customers."

Mutual Mobile's clients continue to benefit from their extensive cloud expertise. From significant infrastructure cost savings and on-demand development practices, to the increased focus of their IT teams on their core strategic initiatives, Mutual Mobile is helping clients succeed with AWS.

The partnership with AWS builds on an existing relationship. Given the increased cloud and security demands, Mutual Mobile started working with AWS in 2016. As a Select Consulting Partner, Mutual Mobile is in a strong position to help organizations in their journey to the cloud, from UX/UI Design, IOT and VR/AR Development, to implementation and management of their cloud environments.

About Mutual Mobile:

Founded in 2009, we've helped The Olympics, The World Cup, CES, Under Armor, and ESPN identify product/market fits. We use customer insights to delight users with UX-obsessed web design, app development, and digital experiences. From strategic vision to planning and architecture, to development and execution. Some agencies live for the limelight, the status that comes with arbitrary awards. While we've earn in " and "Top Product Designers & Developers" by Clutch and The Manifest, it's the lasting impacts that drive us. We celebrate startup exits as much as return clients.

Mutual Mobile is headquartered in Austin, Texas (USA) with offices globally. For additional information, please visit mutualmobile.com

