Mustela Launches On Thrive Market

The responsible, family-first skincare brand will offer its certified organic collection to members of the purpose-driven online marketplace

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mustela is now available on Thrive Market, the U.S.-based online retailer of better-for-you organic products. This launch reflects Mustela's commitment to ethical consumerism and selling products that meet the highest possible standards.

Being on Thrive Market reflects Mustela's commitment to selling skincare products that meet the highest standards.

As a certified B Corporation, Mustela's activist approach to minimize the impact of its products on people and the planet is longstanding. The brand is transparent about its CSR efforts, which include:

Achieving carbon neutrality by 2030

Sourcing plant-based ingredients in compliance with the UEBT

Fighting food waste by only processing non-food-grade avocados, the hero ingredient

Using 100% green electricity in production

Ensuring all containers are recyclable or biodegradable

Selling bulk to reduce packaging

Achieving ISO140001 certification, a standard for environmental management

Receiving EWG verification for many products

"We have a real responsibility to the families we serve, and we take it very seriously," said Catherine D'Aragon, Mustela's GM of North America. "We have to think not just about the ingredients that we put in our products, but about how we can actively improve the quality of the earth, especially for these babies who will inherit it. It is the most important part of what we do."

These key values allow Mustela to meet Thrive Market's stringent criteria:

Mustela's certified organic collection first launched in 2020 and includes a Cleansing Gel, Hydrating Cream, Diaper Cream and Micellar Water. Ranging from $12- $17, the products' non-toxic straight-forward formulas with olive oil and aloe are vegan and completely fragrance-free.

For more information, visit ThriveMarket.com or @mustelaUSA on Facebook and Instagram.

About Mustela:Since 1950, Mustela has perfected skincare using carefully sourced ingredients that undergo hundreds of tests before being added to moisturizers, oils, and lotions. Mustela's first product was a cleansing milk for babies—still incredibly popular—and now the brand offers skincare solutions for the whole family.

About Thrive Market:Thrive Market is the first socially conscious online store offering the world's best-selling natural and organic products at wholesale prices, with a mission to make healthy living easy and affordable for every American family.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mustela-launches-on-thrive-market-301264872.html

SOURCE Mustela