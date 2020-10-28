MustDeliver Wins Bend Venture Conference Early Stage Competition

BEND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 17th Annual Bend Venture Conference (BVC), hosted by Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO), MustDeliver was chosen as a winner of the Early Stage Competition, which involved startups delivering three-minute, no-note elevator pitches to a live audience and panel of judges to compete for seed round funding. From an initial pool over 40 applicants, on September 2, MustDeliver was one of 18 companies that succeeded in making it through the first round competition. Subsequently, in front of a live audience, MustDeliver reached the semi-finals on September 25. Ultimately MustDeliver was one of only two companies selected as winners of the Early Stage Competition, each of which claimed a $50,000 investment from Portland Seed Fund.

In accepting this significant vote of confidence in MustDeliver's business plan, MustDeliver CEO Carrie Love, who made the pitch for MustDeliver from the stage in downtown Bend, stated: "Receiving this validation of our driver-centric digital freight marketplace is extremely gratifying, and we look forward to continuing to work toward increasing industry transparency. We are deeply honored and grateful to the EDCO for hosting this competition and the judges for selecting MustDeliver as a winner."

From the BVC LinkedIn page, the BVC commented: "A HUGE congratulations to this year's BVC winners… Thank you to everyone who made this year's event possible. To all the inspiring companies that took the stage both in-person and virtually."

MustDeliver is a digital marketplace that delivers industry leading clarity, control and communication between shippers and drivers within the $800B+ annual freight trucking business in the US. Our platform is based on patent-pending learning algorithms/AI that facilitate complete pricing transparency and direct communication between shippers and drivers, which allows for better matching between both parties.

The Bend Venture Conference is an annual celebration of entrepreneurship, innovation and connections. Now in its 17th year, BVC, is one of the largest angel conferences in the country. Over the past six years, more than $11 million has been invested in 38 companies as a result of the conference. bendvc.com

