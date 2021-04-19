Mussel Oil Market Value To Hit $50 Million By 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Mussel Oil Industry demand is set to register over 5.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, owing to it has multiple health benefits to consumers which includes treatment of asthma and arthritis.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mussel Oil Market revenue is expected to cross USD 50 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Shifting consumer preference towards healthy food ingredients and premium products is likely to fuel the demand for mussel oil in the food industry. Additionally, a growing population and strong economic growth will further stimulate the market growth for mussel oil.

The cosmetic and personal care grade of mussel oil is anticipated to witness over 7.5% CAGR in the predicted period. Mussel oil is gaining much traction in the cosmetic and personal care industry, owing to its benefits for teeth, hair, and nail health. Omega-3 fatty acids is one of the essential nutrients and minerals found in lipped mussels, which enhance skin hydration, oil production and minimize aging. The aforementioned benefits of mussel oil in the cosmetic and personal care application should drive the segmental growth of the market.

Some major findings of the mussel oil market report include:

Cosmetic and personal care application witnessed the highest growth over the predicted timeframe pertaining to rising consumer concern towards healthy and glowing skin, which has resulted in high demand for premium cosmetic products.

Dietary supplement application holds a significant share of more than 50% in the global market, as the product is widely used in dietary supplements products to improve the immune system of consumers.

The online sales channel segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of over 6.5% between 2021 and 2027, due to the rising trend of online buying and selling of products worldwide.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness over 3.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, owing to rising population and food industry in the region.

North American mussel oil market is anticipated to register over 10.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. Change in consumer lifestyles and eating habits has led to an increase in the demand for nutrient-rich products. Thus, consumers are opting for healthy products for their diet and skincare health. Therefore, an increase in marine product consumption as traditional food mainly in the U.S. is one of the significant reasons which supports the market expansion in the region.

Major players operating across the Mussel oil market are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to cater to the rising demand of mussel oil primarily from the dietary supplement industry. The key players include Waitaki Bio, BioMer Ltd, Nature's Range, Aroma NZ Ltd., Great HealthWorks, Blackmores Group, Henry Blooms Health Products, MOXXOR LLC, Lovely Health Ltd., and Xtend-Life.

