Muslim World League Seals "Declaration Of Peace In Afghanistan"

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim World League sealed a groundbreaking agreement on Thursday of government ministers and senior scholars from Afghanistan and Pakistan that creates a roadmap for resolving the decades-long...

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim World League sealed a groundbreaking agreement on Thursday of government ministers and senior scholars from Afghanistan and Pakistan that creates a roadmap for resolving the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan.

The "Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan" was signed following a full-day conference in the Holy of City of Makkah. Supported by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the agreement establishes the religious parameters to achieve a just and comprehensive peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, in line with Islamic principles.

MWL Secretary General Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa led the effort. Noor-ul- Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony of Pakistan, and Mohammad Qasim Halimi, Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs of Afghanistan, signed the accord.

"This brotherly meeting was characterized by determination, love and harmony, and reflected the strong resolve of our brothers in the meeting to advance peace in Afghanistan," Dr. Al-Issa said. "Brotherly peace which is characterized by strong faith, sincere determination and responsibility, and this agreement was reached in the most sacred place on earth by religious scholars. There can be no stronger declaration of peace, and it will prove successful, God willing."

Among other things, the declaration does the following:

Condemns all acts of violence and extremism, regardless of the perpetrator or motivation, and judges all attacks against civilians as a violation of the fundamental principles of Shariah.

Commits all sides to finding common ground on political, social and economic issues to ensure a final and sustainable end to the Afghan conflict.

Rejects any attempt to justify violence on the basis of religion, nationality, civilization or race.

Recognizes the unique role of religious scholars to ensure peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan .

. Leverages the influence of the religious scholar communities in Afghanistan and Pakistan to ensure compliance by all parties to the conflict.

and to ensure compliance by all parties to the conflict. Demonstrates the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's long-standing efforts to achieving peace in Afghanistan and steadfast commitment to the people of the country.

long-standing efforts to achieving peace in and steadfast commitment to the people of the country. Reflects the status of reconciliation as the optimal resolution for conflicts and disputes as laid out in the Noble Qur'an.

" Saudi Arabia has always been there for Afghanistan and is leading the effort to ensure we achieve peace," Qadri said.

He added: "Our religion teaches us how to be united and harmonious with one another, and advocates for international cooperation in all charitable work. Islam focuses on protecting the nation, encouraging development and progress, promoting peace and preventing subversive acts."

"We are truly fortunate for the unity and accomplishment of this declaration, and its potential for ending the bloodshed that has lasted for years," Halimi said. "The obstacles to reconciliation in Afghanistan have been removed completely and there are none now."

Pakistani and Afghan scholars, many of whom participated virtually from their home countries, thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Mohammad bin Salman for the Kingdom's support for peace and stability in Afghanistan. They commended the Kingdom's efforts to bring together scholars from both countries and build bridges that unite Afghans.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/muslim-world-league-seals-declaration-of-peace-in-afghanistan-301311019.html

SOURCE Muslim World League