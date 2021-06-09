Muslim World League Brokers Peace Declaration Between Afghan, Pakistani Representatives

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim World League (MWL) is brokering an agreement between Afghan and Pakistani leaders and a diverse group of scholars to promote stability and security in Afghanistan based on the Islamic...

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim World League (MWL) is brokering an agreement between Afghan and Pakistani leaders and a diverse group of scholars to promote stability and security in Afghanistan based on the Islamic principles of peace and reconciliation. A signing ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 10 in the Holy City of Makkah, near the Sacred Mosque and the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam.

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the MWL, is leading the initiative, which includes His Excellency Noor-ul- Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony of Pakistan; His Excellency Mohammad Qasim Halimi, Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs of Afghanistan; and His Excellency Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Religious Harmony. Each will be attending the event. Prominent scholars will also be participating virtually from Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan agreement is supported by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"This agreement represents a new chapter in the growing relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan," Dr. Al-Issa said. "Muslim leaders and scholars have an important role to play in promoting the true, moderate principles of Islam, and leveraging them to secure a sustainable peace in Afghanistan. This means prioritizing all pathways to reconciliation, building bridges of constructive dialogue and cooperation, and alleviating the suffering of innocent men, women and children. This agreement does just that by establishing a foundation to help accelerate peace efforts in Afghanistan."

The agreement supports peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan by uniting government and civil society leaders on key issues of national cohesiveness. Elements of the agreement include a call for an immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities, broadened support for development efforts, counterterrorism and counterextremism commitments, closer relations between the two neighboring countries, and assistance for the many Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan and other countries. The agreement also seeks to reiterate and strengthen the bonds of Islamic unity and togetherness, regardless of sect.

The agreement is taking place under the auspices of the MWL as a sign of the trust and productive cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and their shared view of the MWL as a uniting force for good in the Islamic world. The MWL is an umbrella organization that promotes the true, moderate principles of Islam. Earlier this year, Dr. Al-Issa met with Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar, where the two discussed the importance of the role of Muslim scholars helping to end the violence in Afghanistan. And more recently, Dr. Al-Issa held a meeting in Makkah with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who praised the MWL for presenting the true image of Islam.

The agreement also reinforces Saudi Arabia's commitment to a secure, prosperous and stable Afghanistan.

