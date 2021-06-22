Musick Peeler Partner Rosemary Nunn Named 2021 Commercial Real Estate Visionary

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP Partner Rosemary K. Nunn has been recognized in Commercial Real Estate Magazine as '2021 Commercial Real Estate Visionaries.' The inaugural issue honors noteworthy real estate professionals for their "successes and accomplishments during the last 24 months, as well as their exemplary leadership within their organizations and communities across Southern California," reported the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing Team.

"Rosemary is a talented lawyer and a force in the construction space," said Musick Peeler's Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "She continually provides the firm's clients with the highest degree of strategy and service."

Nunn is a Partner in the firm's Orange County office and has over 20 years of experience in the construction field. The publication notes, "Rosemary has represented owners, developers, design professionals, contractors and subcontractors on myriad public and private projects. She counsels clients through every aspect of a construction project, from contracting to litigation, including early assessment and minimization of liability exposure and risk; cost effective dispute resolution; negotiating delay claims, disputed change order requests, and payment on projects with distressed parties, funding or bankruptcies; and robust representation through mediation, arbitration, or trial."

Nunn's practice is unique in that she handles both transactional matters as well as litigation. On the transactional side, she counsels clients from the initial stage of developing real estate, negotiating contracts with the design team and contractors, and assisting with RFPs, bids and prevailing wage compliance. In her litigation practice, she also counsels through construction hurdles such as termination of a party and assigning contracts to a new team, dealing with mechanics liens or payment and performance bond tenders and defending against both construction defect and bodily injury lawsuits.

Nunn has extensive experience handling both public and private projects: residential housing tracks; condos; high-end luxury homes; airports; parking structures; underground pipeline systems; luxury resorts and hotels; cold-storage refrigeration plants; power plants; soils, grading and demolition; utilities; Army barracks and associated campuses; community colleges; K-12 charter schools; warehouse and distribution centers; micro-tunneling under a large riverbed; and sanitation districts are just a sampling.

A frequent speaker in the construction and commercial real estate world, Nunn participated in a panel earlier this year entitled "Schedule Delays In The Construction Industry" hosted by AACE San Francisco and Associated General Contractors (AGC) California. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for AGC Orange County as well as the Chair of the ACG Legal Advisory Committee. Nunn completed her undergraduate degree at Pitzer College and earned her J.D. at UCLA Law School.

