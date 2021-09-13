LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unify Health Labs , the wellness brand founded by music legend Randy Jackson, announces that September 23 will now officially be known as "National Go With Your Gut Day"to raise awareness of digestive health and its impact on overall health, including emotional well-being and the gut-brain connection. The inaugural holiday features Randy's top health tips, a new smoothie recipe, social media contest, and special deals for fans to join in on the celebration.

Music Legend Randy Jackson and Unify Health Labs™ Announce September 23 as National Go With Your Gut Day

After being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and beginning his own health transformation journey, Randy felt that a lot of health-related information and advice is complex and confusing. Doing his own research and talking to physicians, nutritionists, fitness experts, and more, he discovered that mental and physical health all starts in the gut. Dedicated to helping people gain control of their health as he had, Randy created Unify Health Labs.

"Our goal at Unify Health Labs is to help people live their healthiest, happiest lives possible," said Randy Jackson, founder of Unify Health Labs. "We created National Go With Your Gut Day to not only bring awareness that gut health is key, but also challenge people to commit to better lifestyle choices that support a healthy microbiome."

Randy Jackson's Top Three Ways to Support Gut Health

Fiber is food for your good gut bacteria. Make sure to eat prebiotic foods every day, like including a green banana and flaxseed or add your favorite prebiotic supplement, like Unify Multi-Protein Fiber ™ , to your daily smoothie.

Floss every day! Believe it or not, studies show the mouth-gut connection is real. Your mouth has a microbiome too. Plus, it's the gateway to your gut microbiome - so the cleaner your mouth is, the healthier your gut is!

Cut out or reduce refined sugars and carbohydrates in your diet. They're a wrecking ball on your gut health because they feed the bad gut bacteria. Skip fruit juice all together (even 100% fruit juice), eat more whole foods (less foods from a package), and eat at least one huge green leafy salad a day!

Randy Jackson's Go With Your Gut Smoothie

1 scoop of Unify Multi GI-5 ™ (optional) ¼ cup almond milk, unsweetened ¼ piece of fresh ginger ½ green apple 1 tbsp hemp seeds ½ tbsp lemon juice ½ cup packed fresh spinach 4-5 whole strawberries 1 whole unripe banana ¼ cup nonfat Greek or non-dairy yogurt (optional) ½ cup Ice

Throw all the ingredients in the blender, top with ice, and blend. Add water if necessary and blend again to achieve your desired consistency.

#GoWithYourGut Social Media Contest

Fans can follow along with Randy at the Unify Health Labs Instagram account ( @unifyhealthlabs ) and the special hashtag, #GoWithYourGut. Leading up to the big day, there will be exclusive giveaways where 10 winners will receive an assortment of Unify Health Labs products and one lucky participant will win a special virtual meet-and-greet with Randy.

Then on September 23, National Go With Your Gut Day, followers are asked to post a photo or video of their favorite way to take care of their gut, such as their favorite healthy recipe and tag #GoWithYourGut.

Unify Health Labs #GoWithYourGut Sale

To continue the celebrations, Unify Health Labs will be having a limited-time 25% off sitewide sale on standard priced items from September 13-23, 2021. Just use the code GOGUT25 at checkout.

Follow the festivities of National Go With Your Gut Day via Instagram @UnifyHealthLabs and hashtag #GoWithYourGut and for more information on Unify Health Labs, please visit unifyhealthlabs.com .

Link to download hi-res imagery:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KLcCWwtIQ9WLLZ1YMOYKPSw3dDSG52gs?usp=sharing

About Unify Health Labs :

Founded by world-renowned musician, record producer and A&R executive, Randy Jackson, Unify Health Labs is a multi-action supplement company inspired by Jackson's own personal health journey that helps people simplify their health routines and achieve optimal health. Unify Health Labs offers only the finest nutritional supplements backed by extensive scientific research, made with quality ingredients, free from preservatives, antibiotics, synthetic fillers and food coloring, quality tested by third-party labs, and manufactured in the USA. Best-selling products include Multi-GI 5 , Total Multi-Cleanse , Multi-Metabolic 5 , and Multi-Digest 6 .

Media Contact:

Ashley PattersonStanton & Company ashley@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/music-legend-randy-jackson-and-unify-health-labs-announce-september-23-as-national-go-with-your-gut-day-301373696.html

SOURCE Unify Health Labs