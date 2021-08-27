MUSIC ICON LIL WAYNE RELEASES 'Tha Carter IV (Complete Edition)' ON DIGITAL STREAMING PLATFORMS TO CELEBRATE ALBUM'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music mogul Lil Wayneis celebrating the 10th anniversary of his critically acclaimed Tha Carter IV by releasing the complete collection of his 9th studio album on digital streaming platforms via Young Money Records/Republic Records. The release includes the addition of three fan-favorite bonus tracks, including "Up Up And Away," "NovaCane" feat. Kevin Rudolf and "I Got Some Money On Me" feat. Birdman. Tha Carter IV debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Tracklisting for Tha Carter IV (Complete Edition)can be found below:

Intro Blunt Blowin MegaMan 6 Foot 7 Foot feat. Cory Gunz Nightmare of the Bottom She Will feat. Drake How To Hate feat. T-Pain Interlude feat. Tech N9ne John feat. Rick Ross Abortion So Special feat. John Legend How To Love President Carter It's Good feat. Drake & Jadakiss Outro feat. Bun B, Nas, Shyne & Busta Rhymes I Like The View Mirror feat. Bruno Mars Two Shots Up, Up And Away NovaCane feat. Kevin Rudolf I Got Some Money On Me feat. Birdman

Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image. The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar left an indelible tattoo on the culture. By 2020, he cemented his legacy forever as "one of the best-selling artists of all time, " tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. Not to mention, he garnered 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV VMAs, and eight NAACP Image Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as "the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100, " logging a staggering 109 entries.

With a discography highlighted by two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with 2008's triple-platinum three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its double-platinum 2011 successor Tha Carter IV , he completed the series with Tha Carter V in 2018. Not only did it clinch #1 on the Billboard Top 200, but it also achieved "the second-largest streaming week for an album in history. " Every song on the tracklisting charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as he became "the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5. " It all bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length, Funeral, a year later. Simultaneously, Wayne owns and operates Young Money Entertainment as C.E.O. The company ignited the careers of two of the most successful artists ever—Drake and Nicki Minaj. The committed philanthropist founded The One Family Foundation too.

