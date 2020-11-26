Museum Replicas' & Atlanta Cutlery's Biggest Sale Of The Year Is Back

Black Friday Sale - Get 20% off everything on both Museum Replicas and Atlanta Cutlery. Further, the Online Rewards Program on both the sites lets their registered customers earn points on every dollar they spent during the sale.

CONYERS, Ga., Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicked off from Monday, Nov. 23, Museum Replicas' and Atlanta Cutlery's Black Friday Sale is back with new deals and deeper discounts on buzz-worthy holiday gifts across all categories from swords, knives, to clothing, accessories, home décor items, and other collectibles.

Talking about the sale, Yuvraj Windlass, Vice President of Museum Replicas Ltd, and Atlanta Cutlery Corp said, "Starting from Monday, November 23, through November 30 (Cyber Monday), we are hosting a week long Black Friday Sale 2020, on both Museum Replicas and Atlanta Cutlery. This is one of our biggest sales events of the year where our shoppers will get deeper discounts in every category and on brands like United Cutlery, Spyderco, Ka-Bar, Gerber, and Boker USA."

"The discounts are valid on everything, even on back-order and already discounted items, so customers can get up to 70% OFF their purchases," he added.

A leader in the design, production, and retailing of historically accurate weapons and collectibles, Museum Replicas' and Atlanta Cutlery's Black Friday Sale lets their customers save big on their favorites. Customers will find from unique swords, knives, antique kukris, self-defense weapons, military surplus, and battle-worthy edged weapons on Atlanta Cutlery. Whereas the brand, Museum Replicas has a unique selection for history lovers and collectors. Explore their range of swords & armor and men & women clothing and accessories from different eras like medieval, viking, steampunk, renaissance and history-inspired décor pieces.

Further, the Online Rewards Program on both the sites lets their registered customers earn points on every dollar they spent during the sale, which they can use to save more on their future purchases.

Customers can pay through multiple payment options including Paypal, all major credit and debit cards. They can also shop now and pay later with Sezzle that let them pay into four easy installments with no interest.

About Museum Replicas Ltd and Atlanta Cutlery Corp

Owned by Windlass Steelcrafts, both Museum Replicas (established in 1985) and Atlanta Cutlery (established in 1971) has been at the forefront of design, manufacture, and marketing of historically based weapons, clothing, and other collectibles.

For decades the film and TV industry has relied on Windlass Steelcrafts to promote their licensed brands from Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter to Lord of the Rings, and Braveheart. The heavily experienced Windlass factory has been contracted countless times for various set work in arms and armor production. Including John Carter of Mars, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Doom Patrol, Jungle Cruise, Rome, Wheel of Time, and Game of Thrones.

Besides, their high-quality costume replicas have been utilized by theater, opera, and Broadway productions. Their clothing have adorned the likes of Madonna, Jack Black, and Outkast.

