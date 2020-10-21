Muscle Maker Grill Awarded Contract For Two Locations On Navy Base

Company expands beyond Army and Marine bases into their third military branch with the U.S. Navy

League City, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe's & MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving "healthier for you" meals, today announced that it has reached an agreement with the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) to open two Healthy Joe's locations at two commands on Naval Station Newport (NAVSTA Newport) in Rhode Island. The two commands will be the Surface Warfare Officers School and the Naval Health Clinic. Menu offerings include oven toasted subs, toasted bowls, hot topped salads, and Joe's Faves - a lineup of signature menu items that include: a grass fed sirloin steak and grilled halloumi cheese toast, the impossibly sloppy made with Impossible ™ plant based protein and avocado toast made with Joe's handcrafted avocado smash, queso fresco and pepitas.

NAVSTA Newport is home to over 50 U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Army Reserve commands and activities. NAVSTA Newport is the Navy's premier site for training officers, officer candidates, senior enlisted personnel and midshipman candidates, as well as testing and evaluating advanced undersea warfare and development systems. NAVSTA Newport is also the home of the Navy's most prestigious educational institution, the U.S. Naval War College.

The first Healthy Joe's location will be at the Surface Warfare Officers School. The Surface Warfare Officers School is coined as the "Center for Excellence" where Surface Warfare officers and senior enlisted leaders sharpen their leadership, management and professional skills throughout their career. The second Healthy Joe's location on NAVSTA will be at the Naval Health Clinic New England (NHCNE). The NHCNE is a comprehensive health care facility at the south end of the naval complex. It provides a full range of outpatient services for naval shore activities and fleet units of the operating forces, family members of armed services personnel and other authorized beneficiaries. Both locations will have both forward facing customer as well as delivery capabilities.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, "This is a tremendous opportunity for our company. We have been awarded the opportunity to serve some of the Navy's top personnel while expanding our reach into our third military branch. We look forward to opening these two new locations and expanding our military portfolio. We'll continue to seek out non-traditional military opportunities as they make sense for our growth plans."

Muscle Maker recently announced the submission of Major General (retired) Malcolm Frost to the board of directors which will be voted on by the company shareholders for approval at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting on October 27, 2020. Providing healthier alternatives and expanding into all military branch locations is a company goal and the potential addition of Major General (retired) Malcom Frost to the Board of Directors will bring a unique skillset and experience to the Muscle Maker, Inc. brands. The Company will begin the planning and construction process in Q4 with an anticipated opening in Q1/Q2 2021.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest's health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

