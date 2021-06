Murphy Oil Corporation To Participate In Upcoming Conference

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) - Get Report today announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company's website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

