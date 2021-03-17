Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Transaction Closing For King's Quay Floating Production System

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) - Get Report announced today that its subsidiary, Murphy Exploration & Production Company - USA, has closed the previously announced transaction with a fund managed by ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC for the sale of Murphy's entire 50 percent interest in the King's Quay floating production system (King's Quay FPS) and associated export lateral pipelines (Associated Laterals) to be located in the Gulf of Mexico. The King's Quay FPS and Associated Laterals will be co-owned in a joint venture with entities managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation, including ILX Holdings III, LLC.

This transaction reimburses Murphy's past capital expenditures of approximately $270 million related to the King's Quay FPS and the Associated Laterals.

Murphy intends to use the proceeds to repay borrowings under the $1.6 billion senior unsecured credit facility, with the remainder to be held for general corporate purposes. With the previously announced pending redemption of its 2022 Notes, Murphy will have no near-term debt maturities prior to the November 2023 expiration of its revolving credit facility.

The King's Quay FPS is more than 90 percent built and is scheduled to go into service in mid-2022. King's Quay FPS is designed to process 80 thousand barrels of oil per day and 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, and will handle the anticipated production from the Khaleesi / Mormont and Samurai fields.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of this transaction. Coupled with the receipt of necessary regulatory permits for our entire drilling campaign to begin on April 1, 2021, we remain on target for first oil in mid-2022 in the Khaleesi / Mormont and Samurai fields," said Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer. "By utilizing the King's Quay FPS transaction proceeds to repay our revolver borrowings, along with our recent bond issuance to extend our debt maturity profile, Murphy has a well-positioned balance sheet with ample liquidity as we enter the execution phase of this key project."

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. The company sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.

ABOUT ARCLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC ("ArcLight") is one of the leading energy infrastructure firms. Founded in 2001, the firm helped pioneer an asset-based approach to investing in the energy sector. ArcLight has invested approximately $23 billion in 111 transactions since inception. Based in Boston, the firm's investment team employs a hands-on value creation strategy that utilizes its in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's 1,500-person asset management affiliate. More information about ArcLight, and a complete list of ArcLight's portfolio companies, can be found at www.arclight.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "drive", "estimate", "expect", "expressed confidence", "forecast", "future", "goal", "guidance", "intend", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plan", "position", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "strategy", "target", "will" or variations of such words and other similar expressions. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events or results, include planned capital expenditures, the use of sale proceeds, planned drilling program, estimated project completion and in-service dates, future production and processing and other matters and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to: macro conditions in the oil and gas industry, reduced customer demand for our products due to environmental, regulatory, technological or other reasons; political and regulatory instability in the markets where we do business; any inability to service or refinance our outstanding debt or to access debt markets at acceptable prices; or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies in general. For further discussion of factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, see "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available from the SEC's website and from Murphy Oil Corporation's website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com. Murphy Oil Corporation undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

