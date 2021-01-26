Murphy Business & Financial Corporation LLC Welcomes Fairfax Office

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy Business & Financial Corporation LLC, North America's leading, full-service business brokerage firm with more than 160 offices in the United States and Canada, recently announced the opening of a Virginia office with its newest location in Fairfax, Virginia. The Fairfax office offers a full range of business brokerage services for all local business owners seeking to buy, sell or value a business.

ELIZABETH KORONDY launched the Murphy Business office to provide one of the state's most comprehensive business brokerage services. The Murphy Business Sales of Fairfax office supports small to medium-sized businesses with the sale of their businesses, commercial real estate, valuations and mergers and acquisitions.

Overall, nothing makes Elizabeth happier than being a valuable resource for others to reach their business buying and/or selling objectives. She has a true passion for her career, values integrity, and trust, and demonstrates her devotion by providing professional, qualified, and tactful services that cultivate favorable end results. This, in conjunction with her professional background, as a business owner herself, and her expertise in negotiations, reporting, contracts, and return on investment, can all solidify your confidence in Elizabeth, as the franchise owner of Murphy Business in Fairfax, Virginia.

"There's a definite need for business brokerage services here in Fairfax County and throughout the state," said Elizabeth. "Murphy's high standards and demonstrated excellence in business transactions is impressive. The Murphy culture is the primary reason I decided to join the team. The Fairfax office is well positioned to provide the business community with first-in-class, personalized services backed by resources through the Murphy Business Network nation-wide."

To learn more about the Fairfax Murphy Business office and its unique collection of business brokerage services, contact Elizabeth directly by emailing e.korondy@murphybusiness.com or visit https://murphybusiness.com/fairfax/.

About Murphy Business & Financial Corporation LLC Clearwater, Florida-based Murphy Business & Financial Corporation LLC is a full-service business brokerage firm facilitating business sales, purchases, consulting, valuations, mergers, and acquisitions. Closing deals at a higher ratio than the business brokerage industry average, several accolades have been bestowed upon the company including appearing as a "Top 50 Franchise" according to Franchise Business Review.

