Munro & Associates Inc. And Nobe Cars USA Inc. Collaborate To Launch Nobe 100GT In U.S.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World class engineering and manufacturing consulting firm Munro & Associates Inc. is working with Nobe Cars USA Inc. to launch the Nobe 100GT electric vehicle (EV) in the United States. Nobe's plan is to create U.S. market acceptance and success in key drive-share and related industries, then target consumer segments in Europe and Japan.

The Nobe 100GT is a three-wheel, three-seat, all terrain transport that looks like an upscale, handcrafted retro car. With a proposed 180-mile range/80 mph, the all-electric Nobe 100GT is classified as an auto-cycle in the U.S. that can be driven with a regular driver's license. With a weight of 1,100 lbs., it comfortably fits two passengers and has rechargeable (120v/240v) and portable batteries.

Watch the unboxing at Munro headquarters here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_dQfoOvaYs&ab_channel=MunroLive

"We are thrilled to be chosen by Nobe to help bring this car into production," said Sandy Munro, CEO, Munro. "With its whitewall tires, retro lights, and chrome details, this car is really a delight. We look forward to making this car into a reality through our core lean design methodology that we've developed and refined over the last 25 years."

Munro will optimize the Nobe 100GT design through its Lean Design® methodology and teardown benchmarking capabilities. "We will be reducing the cost of the design and making it more manufacturable, which should speed time to market," says Munro. Munro is also looking to create design solutions that can extend the range of the vehicle.

"What's going to make this car a reality is Munro & Associates," said Mati Otsmaa, president of Nobe Cars USA. "That's the big difference. We have focused on design, engineering, and making the car lightweight, but the reality of how this is going to happen is through Sandy and his magic."

Sandy Munro and Otsmaa recently came together to discuss the Nobe 100GT and how Nobe's alliance with Munro will help accelerate the EV's introduction into the U.S. market. Click here to watch the video: https://youtu.be/x4OjSJrgn4A

About Munro & AssociatesFounded in 1988, Munro & Associates Inc. is a world class engineering and manufacturing consulting firm based at a 47,000 sq. ft. headquarters and benchmarking center in Auburn Hills, Mich. With offices in Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia, the firm specializes in upfront, predictive methods to increase profitability by improving quality, reliability and value, while reducing total lifecycle costs.

Munro's unique Lean Design® methodology enables engineers to build accurate business cases for product design, and manufacturing process optimization. Using Munro's Design Profit® software, teams can create highly accurate predictive models that analyze quality, manufacturability, weight and cost reduction, labor and sustainability metrics. For more information, visit www.leandesign.com.

About NobeNobe Cars USA Inc. is a B2B mobility tech company that leverages its innovation, design and engineering to build light, timeless, sustainable and upgradeable electric vehicles (EV). The classically designed Nobe 100GT is a three-wheel; three-seat; all terrain transport that looks like an upscale, handcrafted retro car. It creates consumer engagement and a driving experience reminiscent of the classic car era. This excitement makes the Nobe ideal for marketing applications for luxury hotels and corporations to promote sustainability and eco-values; and to create brand awareness and product differentiation. For more information, visit www.mynobe.com.

