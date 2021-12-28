Multiply Group To Invest $75 Million In Additional PIPE Investment In Connection With Getty Images' Business Combination With CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Tech-focused holding company signs binding commitment to invest at $10 per share, on the same terms as the existing $150 million PIPE committed in the aggregate by a CC Neuberger affiliate and by the Getty Family, bringing total anticipated PIPE proceeds...

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group ("Multiply") and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) ("CC Neuberger"), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by CC Capital and Neuberger Berman, today announced the signing of a binding commitment for Multiply to make an additional $75 million PIPE investment, on the same terms as the existing PIPE investors, in CC Neuberger's business combination (the "Business Combination") with Getty Images (or the "Company"), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace.

As previously announced, upon closing of the transaction between Getty Images and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, a newly formed parent company of Getty Images will become a publicly traded company, and its common stock is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GETY." The closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2022.

The Business Combination values Getty Images at an enterprise value of $4.8 billion. The incremental PIPE from Multiply increases total capital commitments to $875 million with an expected total equity investment of approximately $1.3 billion raised in the transaction. Proceeds are expected to pay down existing Getty Images debt and conservatively capitalize the Company's balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of approximately 3.2x 2022E Adjusted EBITDA of $315 million.

Samia Bouazza, CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, said: "We regard Getty Images as a clear global leader in visual content with substantial recurring subscription revenues and high growth potential amid continued digital disruption, and this investment is a key step in our pursuit of strategic investments that create technological synergies across our portfolio. This is a great opportunity to invest in Getty Images prior to its expected listing on the New York Stock Exchange, alongside the CC Neuberger team, a partner with a strong vision and impressive track record."

Chinh Chu, CEO and Director of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, said: "We are pleased to welcome Multiply Group as a major investor as we progress toward completing CC Neuberger's business combination with Getty Images. Multiply Group will be a valuable long-term partner to our investor base, and they share our vision for the future growth and opportunities at Getty Images."

Craig Peters, CEO of Getty Images, said: "We value the commitment from Multiply Group and look forward to their long-term investment support for our next phase of growth. Becoming a publicly listed company is the next step in the continued evolution of our business and enables us to build on our momentum as we enable more and more businesses to connect and compete in an increasingly visual world."

Getty Images complements Multiply Group's existing investments in fast-growing, global tech-centric businesses, which include digital marketing firms Firefly and Yieldmo. Multiply Group recently raised AED 3.1 billion in a private placement ahead of its listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on December 5, 2021.

Additional information about the PIPE investment by Multiply Group will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at www.sec.gov.

About Multiply Group

Multiply Group (formerly known as Multiply Marketing Consultancy) is an Abu Dhabi-based holding company investing in and growing, organically and inorganically, a diversified portfolio of high-return businesses, both in the UAE and abroad.

With a forward-thinking outlook, Multiply Group continues to expand by organically growing existing businesses, acquiring innovative solutions, creating platforms that empower companies to be more scalable and efficient, and infusing their growth mindset culture into their subsidiaries. In terms of inorganic growth, Multiply Group pursues disruptive, tech-driven and scalable acquisitions, with rapid growth potential, particularly focusing on the digital economy.

Multiply Group's investments span many industries including businesses such as Emirates Driving Company, Omorfia Group, Viola Communications, Firefly and Yieldmo.

Major shareholders of Multiply Group include International Holding Company (IHC), one of the fastest growing and most valuable companies in the UAE.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is a special purpose acquisition company that completed its initial public offering in July 2020, raising $828 million in proceeds. Formed and led by Chinh E. Chu, Douglas Newton, Jason K. Giordano, Matthew Skurbe, Charles Kantor and other senior professionals of CC Capital and Neuberger Berman, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Getty Images

Getty Images is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves over 1 million customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 450,000 contributors and more than 300 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with over 135 million images dating back to the beginning of photography.

