Multiple U.S. Elected Officials Including Congressional Leaders, Governors And Mayors Celebrate HSS Annual 'Health For Humanity Yogathon' Event

Yoga for Health, Health for Humanity - Beyond our identities, we are all one family.

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) recently concluded its two-week-long, 14 th annual Health for Humanity Yogathon, also known as Surya Namaskar Yajna (SNY), on January 31. Residents from 43 states participated in the SNY event this year. It was first launched in 2007 to create awareness about yoga and its advantages in fostering a healthy body, mind, and spirit for any practitioner regardless of faith, gender, or ethnicity. The event is free to the public and is regularly lauded by a wide variety of elected officials each year, including partnership with First Lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move" initiative in 2011 and U.S. Representative Dr. Bill Foster in 2017. This year 172 U.S. Elected Officials, Including Congressional Leaders, Governors, and Mayors, lauded HSS for this project and the community benefits.

"We are happy and proud to conclude yet another successful year of our Health for Humanity Yogathon," said Mr. Ajay Joshi, HSS SNY national coordinator. "The Surya Namaskar yoga practice integrates an easy breathing technique with simple postures of well-balanced, ten-step movements to provide immense health benefits for everyone, from beginners to yoga enthusiasts. This year, close to 10,000 school students participated, performing over 48,000 Surya Namaskars. Thousands of participants collectively performed over Million Surya Namaskars."

Officials offering support for this year's Health for Humanity event include:

U.S. Senator Sharrod Brown ( Ohio ) congratulated HSS for promoting a healthy lifestyle.

( ) congratulated HSS for promoting a healthy lifestyle. N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo applauded the efforts to bring New Yorkers together to perform Surya Namaskars, saying it was a "terrific organization."

applauded the efforts to bring New Yorkers together to perform Surya Namaskars, saying it was a "terrific organization." Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot declared January 16-31 as "Health for Humanity Days" in Chicago .

. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declared a "Health for Humanity Yogathon Week" in both the city and county of Denver - acknowledging the participation of yoga studios, schools, and other community organizations.

Mayor declared a "Health for Humanity Yogathon Week" in both the city and county of - acknowledging the participation of yoga studios, schools, and other community organizations. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey mentioned the community work performed by HSS volunteers, who routinely provide hot meals to the needy and COVID-19 relief.

Governor mentioned the community work performed by HSS volunteers, who routinely provide hot meals to the needy and COVID-19 relief. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said, "Yoga is for everyone," and expressed "excitement" while proclaiming a "Health for Humanity Yogathon" on January 31, 2021 , for Portland .

Mayor said, "Yoga is for everyone," and expressed "excitement" while proclaiming a "Health for Humanity Yogathon" on , for . Congressman Scott Peter (Calif.) expressed appreciation to HSS for its work with the broader community.

For up-to-date information on future Yogathon and other organizational events, follow HSS on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube.

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)

HSS is a 501(c)(3) voluntary non-profit cultural organization with over 225 chapters across the United States. HSS regularly organizes the Hindu American community to practice, preserve, and advance the ideals and values of Hindu Dharma by conducting value-based education programs for children, youth, and adults. HSS organizes service activities and community outreach projects to promote discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and the spirit of selflessness. HSS also fosters a dynamic and flourishing Hindu-American community through civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism, instilling lasting pride in Hindu heritage among its members. Learn more at www.HSSUS.org.

Media Contact:

Vikas Deshpande, Joint Communication Director 973-500-8477 290435@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multiple-us-elected-officials-including-congressional-leaders-governors-and-mayors-celebrate-hss-annual-health-for-humanity-yogathon-event-301222509.html

SOURCE Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh