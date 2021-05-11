Multiple Texas State, Local Governments And Education Institutions Modernize With GTY Technology Solutions For Digital Transformation

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) ("GTY"), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that more than 150 government agencies and institutions of education throughout Texas are working with five GTY subsidiaries,...

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) ("GTY"), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that more than 150 government agencies and institutions of education throughout Texas are working with five GTY subsidiaries, Bonfire, CityBase, eCivis, OpenCounter and Questica, to support digital transformation and modernization efforts.

"We are honored to work closely with a growing list of customers throughout the state of Texas, ensuring they have access to the information and systems they need to work and live, especially during this incredibly difficult, ongoing health crisis," said TJ Parass, CEO and President of GTY Technology. "Texas is a recognized digital innovation hub and we are excited to continue modernizing the services that matter most to its citizens."

Bonfire, a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software for the public sector, is now supporting 70 public sector clients including 26 school districts, 21 municipalities, 14 special districts including state agencies, and 8 institutions of higher education. Its scalable solutions are enabling smarter spending throughout the state, and allowing organizations to secure resources and services that better serve Texas citizens.

CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, has been selected by the City of Austin, TX, to consolidate disparate legacy payment systems into one unified, cloud-based platform that will power payments across city departments. The new payment technology will help the city achieve cost savings on PCI compliance management, reduce workloads for city staff by automating the formerly manual and cumbersome reconciliation process, as well as improve the digital experience for its constituents. The cloud-based, API-driven platform will be available to Austin residents in the second half of 2021.

eCivis, the most widely used SaaS-based grants management solution for state, local and tribal governments, is now supporting 33 cities, counties and higher education institutions and non-profits, including the Department of State Health Services, within the state of Texas. The company's trusted grants management and cost allocation software and services are helping organizations throughout the state digitize and simplify the entire grants process to better support the impact of grants on its communities, specifically regarding grant funding received in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. eCivis provides full lifecycle grants management software and services which include audit and compliance automation, data management and reporting, workflow automation and cost recovery solutions.

OpenCounter, a leading provider of public sector permitting technology, is supporting the City of Fort Worth, TX with the digital transformation of its zoning, permitting and licensing services. OpenCounter's online solution, which the city calls CFW Permit Assist, is now available to residents 24/7 on any device connected to the internet. The new technology will help alleviate repetitive questions for city staff, who field more than 200,000 in-person zoning, permitting and licensing inquiries annually. Additionally, it improves the citizen experience, especially during COVID-19, by providing faster, safer, self-service options.

Questica, a leading public sector budgeting solutions provider, is supporting 48 customers in Texas with Questica Budget and PowerPlan solutions. With Questica's advanced, cloud-based budgeting software, 16 local governments and 32 nonprofit organizations throughout the state have modernized their budgeting process, replacing outdated and manually-intensive legacy systems. As a result, these organizations now have access to a centralized location for their data, allowing their finance teams to operate more efficiently and make more informed data-driven decisions for constituents.

For more information about GTY Technology, the GTY family of companies, or investment opportunities, visit www.gtytechnology.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) - Get Report ("GTY") brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter builds permitting and licensing software to streamline interactions between applicants and staff; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the company's expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other public health crises, on our operations, our customers and the economy; (2) the risk that the ongoing integration of the businesses acquired in our business combination disrupts current plans and operations; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (4) our failure to generate sufficient cash flow from our business to make payments on our debt; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

