Multiple Product Liability Burn Injury Lawsuits Filed Against Sunbeam Products By Pressure Cooker Lawyer Jason Turchin For Exploding Crock-Pot Multi-Cookers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces the filing of several additional product liability lawsuits against Sunbeam Products, Inc. and Newell Products, Inc. on behalf of victims burned by allegedly defective Crock-Pot Multi-Cookers. The pressure cooker lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin have handled numerous similar cases against Sunbeam Products, Inc. The lawsuits are titled Sims v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. et al; Lewis v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. et al; and Askew v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. et al, filed in the Circuit Court for the Palm Beach County, Florida. For more information, visit www.victimaid.com.

The Plaintiffs each allege they sustained severe burns in separate incidents using a Sunbeam branded Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker after scolding contents exploded from the cooker during ordinary use. Sunbeam recently issued a nationwide recall of the PPC600-V1 model, the same model involved in these incidents.

"Sunbeam was aware of the issues and complaints with the PPC600-V1 models, yet it took them years before ever issuing a recall. We are seeing so many people hurt from this product that we believe would have been prevented had the products been pulled from the market sooner," says Turchin. "Sunbeam advertises that the PPC600-V1 had safety features which should have made it impossible for the pressure cookers to open if the unit was still pressurized. Unfortunately for so many victims we represent, these features didn't seem to work."

According to the recall notice published by the CPSC, "The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked. This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product."

Turchin already filed several pressure cooker lawsuits on behalf of victims allegedly injured as a result of Sunbeam's Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker electric pressure cookers. His law firm also represents victims allegedly burned by exploding pressure cookers, including claims against Maxi-Matic, Fagor, Gourmia, Bella, Tristar Products, Instant Pot and more.

Turchin continues to file pressure cooker lawsuits in the hopes that companies will fix alleged defects to prevent more people from getting hurt. "A company's safety motto should be simple - One victim is one too many," says Turchin.

