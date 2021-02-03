Multiple Brands In The Staffing 360 Solutions Organization Receive Exceptional Client Service Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced today that four of its staffing brands earned recognition for providing exceptional client service.

US-based leading staffing agencies Monroe Staffing Services (Commercial), Key Resources (Commercial) and Lighthouse Professional Services (Professional) were once again recognized by ClearlyRated for providing superior service to their clients.

For the second year in a row, UK-based CBSbutler (Professional) was awarded the 2021 Feefo ® Platinum Trusted Service award.

CBSbutler is a market-leading Professional staffing consultancy specializing in technical and engineering for Automation, Aviation and Aerospace, Building Management Systems, Defense, Engineering, ICT, Cyber Security, Medical Devices, Manufacturing and Business Support.

Best of Staffing Diamond Award

For five consecutive years, Monroe Staffing Services has been awarded ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing ® Client Diamond Award distinction for consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores. Monroe Staffing Services received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 73.9% of its clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 38%. Monroe Staffing Services received a Net Promoter ® Score of 70.1%, a highly favorable comparison with the industry's average of 28% in 2020.



Best of Staffing Award

Key Resources was awarded ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award for the second consecutive year. Key Resources received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 75% of its clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 38%.

Lighthouse Professional Services was also awarded ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award for the second consecutive year . Lighthouse Professional Services received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 84.7% of its clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 38%.



Platinum Trusted Service Award

CBSbutler won the 2021 Feefo ® Platinum Trusted Service Award with more than half a century of experience in servicing the recruitment needs of the industry, last year CBSbutler was the 2020 Gold Trusted Service Award winner.

Brendan Flood, CEO and President of Staffing 360 Solutions, said, "I am phenomenally proud of our group of exemplary and talented individuals. It is very rewarding to see that talent and dedication recognized. With our commitment to excellence we have garnered two of the greatest recognition awards in our industry. It's noteworthy that less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award for service excellence, and fewer than 1% have received its Diamond Award. Feefo's unique accreditation and independent seal is a highly valued badge of approval of excellence, recognizing businesses for delivering exceptional experiences, and the Platinum Trusted Service Award is its highest honor."

Flood continued, "During what has been an unprecedented time, and one of the most challenging years in modern history, it is a prestigious honor that ClearlyRated and Feefo have distinguished our Monroe Staffing, Key Resources, Lighthouse Professional Services and CBSbutler brands by recognizing their consistent best expression of Staffing 360 Solutions' core business ethic -- to tirelessly strive to always provide exceptional client service. I am proud that each team's steadfast commitment and hard work have earned our industry's recognition. We look forward to them each continuing to differentiate on service quality and continuing to deliver expert services while expanding cross-sales activities to offer our clients a deep and broad range of offerings."

About ClearlyRatedRooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter ® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing ® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com - an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.

About Feefo Trusted ServiceCreated by Feefo, Trusted Service is awarded only to businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine reviews and insights. Businesses who meet the high standard, based on the number of reviews they have collected and their average rating, receive the award. A highly valued badge of approval, this accreditation remains unique, as it is based purely on interactions with real customers. As all reviews are verified as genuine, the accreditation is a true reflection of a business's commitment to outstanding service. Learn more at www.feefo.com.

Feefo gives Platinum Trusted Service awards to businesses that have achieved the Feefo Gold standard for three consecutive years or more. In normal times, the Feefo Gold Trusted Service award recognizes organizations that have collected at least 50 Feefo reviews in a year and have achieved a service rating of at least 4.5. This year, to avoid penalizing businesses suffering unduly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the criteria has been adjusted. Organizations that won a Gold Trusted Service award last year but struggled to achieve the required number of reviews this year have been assessed on an average rating over the 24-month period covering 2020 and 2019.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and Light Industrial staffing space. For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com. Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market and other conditions; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; weakness in general economic conditions and levels of capital spending by customers in the industries the Company serves; weakness or volatility in the financial and capital markets, which may result in the postponement or cancellation of customer capital projects or the inability of the Company's customers to pay the Company's fees; the termination of a major customer contract or project; delays or reductions in U.S. government spending; credit risks associated with the Company's customers; competitive market pressures; the availability and cost of qualified labor; the Company's level of success in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; changes in tax laws and other government regulations, including the impact of health care reform laws and regulations; the possibility of incurring liability for the Company's business activities, including, but not limited to, the activities of the Company's temporary employees; the Company's performance on customer contracts; negative outcome of pending and future claims and litigation; government policies, legislation or judicial decisions adverse to the Company's businesses; the Company's ability to access the capital markets by pursuing additional debt and equity financing to fund its business plan and expenses on terms acceptable to the Company or at all; the Company's ability to achieve loan forgiveness under Paycheck Protection Program; and the Company's ability to comply with its contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt agreements, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:Terri MacInnis, VP of IRBibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.(818) 379-8500 x 2 terri@bibimac.com