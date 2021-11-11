MultiPlan Corporation Reminds Investors Of Participation In A Fire Side Chat At The Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) ("MultiPlan", or the "Company"), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) ("MultiPlan", or the "Company"), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. Healthcare industry, today reminds investors that the Company will be participating in a fire side chat with Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference, which will take place virtually beginning at 4:20 pm Eastern Time today. Chief Executive Officer Mark Tabak, Chief Financial Officer David Redmond, and Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Luke Montgomery will be participating on behalf of the Company.

A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of MultiPlan's website at www.multiplan.com.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

