MultiPlan Corporation Announces Participation At The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) ("MultiPlan", or the "Company"), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that the Company will be participating in the Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which will take place virtually on June 8-11, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Mark Tabak, Chief Financial Officer David Redmond, and Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Luke Montgomery, will be participating on behalf of the Company.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity services, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005107/en/