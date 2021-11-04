MultiPlan Corporation Announces Participation At The Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) ("MultiPlan", or the "Company"), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. Healthcare industry, today announced that the Company will be participating in the Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference, which will take place virtually on November 11, 2021, beginning at 4:20 pm Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer Mark Tabak, Chief Financial Officer David Redmond, and Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Luke Montgomery, will be participating on behalf of the Company.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104006376/en/