MultiPlan Corporation Announces Annual Meeting Results

MultiPlan Corporation ("MultiPlan" or the "Company") (NYSE: MPLN), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.

MultiPlan Corporation ("MultiPlan" or the "Company") (MPLN) , a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced the results from its May 27, 2021 Annual Meeting. The Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1, 2021 with the final vote counts from last week's meeting.

At the meeting, Paul D. Emery, C. Martin Harris, Mark H. Tabak, and William L. Veghte were elected to serve as Class I directors on the Board of Directors.

In addition, stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, indicated their preference for an annual advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers and ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, property and casualty and markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005950/en/