MultiPlan Awards $40,000 To Rural Hospitals

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) , a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announces the recipients of its 2021 Rural Health Grant. The three hospitals selected to receive this year's grants have each submitted creative proposals for addressing the healthcare needs of people in their community.

The recipients of the 2021 MultiPlan Rural Health Grant are:

Cumberland Memorial Hospital, Cumberland, Wisconsin

Lavaca Medical Center, Hallettsville, Texas

Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, Colebrook, New Hampshire

Cumberland Memorial Hospital will use their grant for their Hybrid Cardiopulmonary Program. This funding will enable the hospital to create cardiopulmonary telehealth kits used for remote communication and monitoring that patients can use from home to continue their cardiac rehabilitation.

Lavaca Medical Center will expand their Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program. Implemented in 2019, this program supports rehabilitation services for cardiac and pulmonary patients within the community. Grant funds will be used to purchase additional equipment to accommodate the program's growing size and scope.

Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital will use this funding to support the final phase of their "How Pain Works" education program pilot. This program educates middle school children about the perception, reaction and response to pain in an effort to foster healthy behaviors and reduce the potential of substance abuse as a means to manage pain.

About the MultiPlan Rural Health Grant

Since the program's inception in 1995, MultiPlan has been helping hospitals in rural areas and the populations they serve. Grant recipients use the funds to help introduce or expand services, education, screenings and other endeavors that support the healthcare needs of people in their communities.

For more information about the MultiPlan Rural Health Grant, visit https://www.multiplan.us/philanthropic-programs/multiplans-rural-health-grant/.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 1,000,000 healthcare providers nationwide and over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial, government and property and casualty markets with 60 million consumers with access to our services.

