MultiChoice Makes The FORTUNE Change The World List

Johannesburg, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MultiChoice has been included in the 2021 Fortune Change the World list as one of 100 companies world-wide that have made a positive social or environmental impact.

Now in its seventh year, the Fortune Change the World list is compiled by Fortune Magazine. It spotlights companies around the world that make a meaningful social or environmental impact through their profit-making strategy and operations.

"MultiChoice is a leading video entertainment business in Africa and has been operating successfully across the continent for more 30 years. We have long been committed to make a significant and lasting impact in the communities in which we operate, so we can empower them to grow. Being listed by Fortune is confirmation that we are living our purpose to Enrich Lives. We hope this recognition will shine a light on some of these important initiatives," says Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO.

In compiling the list, Fortune focussed on discovering companies that have recently made an impact. This year's list includes 28 companies from the United States and Canada; 10 from Asia and the Middle East; 8 from Europe; and 3 each from Africa and Latin America.

The following key factors are considered when choosing companies for the list;

Measurable social impact: The reach, nature, and durability of the company's impact.

The reach, nature, and durability of the company's impact. Business results: The benefit the socially impactful work brings to the company.

The benefit the socially impactful work brings to the company. Degree of innovation: How innovative the company's effort is relative to that of others in its industry and whether other companies have followed its example or partnered with it.

How innovative the company's effort is relative to that of others in its industry and whether other companies have followed its example or partnered with it. Corporate integration: How integral the initiative is to a company's overall strategy, and how well that strategy is communicated through the ranks and elsewhere.

The initial assessment of nominees is conducted in partnership with Shared Value Initiative, a global platform for organisations seeking business solutions to social challenges. A team of journalists from Fortune then investigates each of the nominees independently. The final list is selected and ranked by the editors of Fortune.

MultiChoice recently published its Social Impact Report which details the initiatives the company is driving and the impact of those initiatives on communities throughout 50 countries across Africa.

These include using the DStv platform for social good, being connected and in touch with communities, creating opportunities, supporting and growing entrepreneurs, diversity, growing the continent's talent pipeline and telling African stories.

To learn more, read the Group's 2021 Social Impact Report here.

About MultiChoice Group

MultiChoice Group (MCG), which listed in the Main Board of the JSE on 27 February 2019, is one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally, delivering entertainment products and services to 20.1m households across 50 countries on the African continent. Its track record of more than 30 years is reflective of a commitment to provide audiences with only the best local, sport and international content.

MCG's strong partnerships with distributors, installers and telecommunication companies, along with its well-established payment solutions, competitive pricing and choice of viewership packages continue to secure its place in the global market, while also providing solutions unique to the African market.

Its direct-to-home (DTH), digital terrestrial television (DTT) and over-the-top (OTT) solutions enable the business to stay relevant and aligned to changing consumer habits while capturing new markets.

Content is at the very core of the business. MCG aims to deliver quality content anywhere, anytime and on any device through a comprehensive video entertainment offering at different price points. As pioneers in African video entertainment, MCG plays an important role in making information and entertainment easily accessible to Africans.

MCG aims to secure content rights in a manner that is cost-effective and reflective of the diversity of its audiences. Its substantial portfolio includes award-winning local content (a key differentiator in its service offering), a leading sports offering (including production capabilities) and access to international content, which is all shared on the group's platforms: DStv, GOtv, Showmax, M-Net and SuperSport.

MCG has superior technology capability through the security solutions that Irdeto, its technology company, brings to the group. These solutions enable MultiChoice to protect its investment, create new offerings and combat cybercrime. With 50 years' expertise in software security, Irdeto's software security solutions and cyber services protect over 5bn devices and applications for some of the world's best brands.

Francois Rank
MultiChoice Group Ltd
+27 79 501 1758
Franki.Rank@multichoice.co.za