Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Markets, 2031 With Profiles Of 120 Companies
There has been a resurgence of industrial interest in multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT) over the last two years, after producers had previously reduced or abandoned production. LG Chem has recently launched the world's largest MWCNT manufacturing plant in Korea (1,700 tons total).
At the end of 2020, Carbice Corporation raised $15 million to develop CNTs for thermal management in electronics. Cabot Corporation acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) for approximately $115 million.
MWCNTs are mainly used as substitute additives of carbon black in conductive plastics and composites applications and as additives in lithium-ion battery electrodes. MWCNT powders, arrays, sheets, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in semoconductors, power cables, automotive coatings, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.
Report contents include:
- Global production capacities for MWCNTS historical and forecast to 2031.
- Industry activity 2020-2021.
- Market analysis of MWCNTs in batteries, supercapacitors, fuel cells, 3D printing, rubber, automotive and aerospace composites, packaging, electronics, adhesives, thermal management, construction materials, filters, biomedicine, lubricants, oil & gas, paints & coatings, solar cells, sensors, rubber, textiles and cables.
- Analysis of synthesis methods. Analysis of carbon nanotubes synthesis from carbon capture, biomass and recycled materials.
- Profiles of more than 120 companies. Companies profiled include LG Chem, MECHnano, Carbon Nano-material Technology Ltd., JEIO Co., Ltd., C2CNT LLC, Huntsman Corporation, NovationSi, Eden Innovations Ltd, Cabot Corporation, Carbice Corporation and many more.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary1.1 The global market for carbon nanotubes in 20211.1.1 Demand for Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) increasing1.1.2 Industry developments 2020-20211.2 Exceptional properties1.3 Commercial products1.3.1 Applications1.3.2 Key players1.3.3 Production capacities in 20211.3.4 Market demand, metric tons (MT)1.4 Carbon nanotubes market challenges2 Ovewview of Carbon Nanotubes2.1 Properties2.2 Comparative properties of CNTs
3 Carbon Nanotube Synthesis And Production
4 Carbon Nanotubes Patents
5 Carbon Nanotubes Pricing And Price Drivers
6 3D Printing
7 Adhesives
8 Aerospace
9 Automotive
10 Batteries10.2.1 Cnts In Electric Vehicle Batteries10.2.2 Nanomaterials In Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S) Batteries10.2.3 Nanomaterials In Sodium-Ion Batteries10.2.4 Nanomaterials In Lithium-Air Batteries10.2.5 Flexible And Stretchable Batteries In Electronics10.2.6 Flexible And Stretchable Libs10.2.6.1 Fiber-Shaped Lithium-Ion Batteries10.2.6.2 Stretchable Lithium-Ion Batteries10.2.6.3 Origami And Kirigami Lithium-Ion Batteries10.2.6.4 Fiber-Shaped Lithium-Ion Batteries10.3.1 Materials
11 Composites
12 Conductive Inks
13 Construction13.3.1 Cement13.3.2 Asphalt Bitumen
14 Filtration
15 Fuel Cells
16 Life Sciences And Medicine16.3.1 Drug Delivery16.3.2 Imaging And Diagnostics16.3.3 Implants16.3.4 Medical Biosensors16.3.5 Woundcare
17 Lubricants
18 Oil And Gas
19 Paints And Coatings
20 Photovoltaics
21 Rubber And Tires
22 Sensors
23 Smart Textiles And Apparel
24 Supercapacitors
25 Other Markets
26 Collaborations
27 Company Profiles
28 Research Methodology
29 References
Companies Mentioned
- C2CNT LLC
- Cabot Corporation
- Carbice Corporation
- Carbon Nano-material Technology Ltd.
- Eden Innovations Ltd
- Huntsman Corporation
- JEIO Co., Ltd.
- LG Chem
- MECHnano
- NovationSi
