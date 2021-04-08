Multi-Agency Alliance Delivers Comprehensive, Affordable Point-of-Care Ultrasound Solution For Healthcare Professionals

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new strategic alliance has formed among four experienced providers in the Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) industry: GE Healthcare, 123sonography, Gulfcoast Ultrasound Institute, and the POCUS Certification Academy. These influential POCUS providers have joined forces to create a single streamlined solution to meet the needs of the rapidly growing POCUS community. This first-of-its-kind offering, to be called POCUS Prime, will include ultrasound equipment, specialized education courses, and globally recognized certifications all in one package. With integration into nearly every practice setting, point-of-care ultrasound is advancing healthcare imaging through provider efficiency, device mobility, and patient participation in care.

The POCUS Prime package is designed for healthcare providers just beginning to integrate POCUS into their practice, as well as experienced POCUS users needing to purchase ultrasound equipment, obtain comprehensive education, and prove proficiency through globally recognized certification. POCUS Prime offers medical professionals the new Vscan Air™ from GE Healthcare, comprehensive education and training courses from either Gulfcoast Ultrasound Institute or 123sonography, and the aligned certifications needed to validate the professional's proficiency provided by the POCUS Certification Academy.

"One of our most pressing priorities in healthcare is increasing access to smaller, smarter technologies, like point-of-care ultrasound, that can help clinicians making life-saving decisions," said Jyoti Gera, General Manager of Primary Care Ultrasound at GE Healthcare. "This comprehensive package will improve affordability and provide key educational components for clinicians, facilities, and networks to leverage the current point-of-care ultrasound technology."

GE Healthcare's mission is to enable clinicians to make fast, informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications, and services, supported by its Edison Intelligence platform. 123sonography provides a practice-proven approach to certified online education in the field of ultrasound with high-quality video lectures. Gulfcoast Ultrasound Institute offers comprehensive and accredited live and online diagnostic ultrasound training and continuing medical education. And the Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy offers globally recognized certifications for healthcare providers to independently validate their POCUS knowledge, application, and proficiency. Inteleos™ is the overarching governance and management organization for the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy. The parties within this sponsorship are impartial in their collaboration and are committed to propelling the first of its kind proficiency model with others to further the expansion of POCUS worldwide.

