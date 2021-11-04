Mullen Automotive Updates Investors On Post Merger Share Count

BREA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive stock-for-stock reverse merger agreement with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE ) in which Mullen's stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, announces today that the number of fully diluted shares upon completion of the merger will be 32% less than the 75 million shares originally contemplated in the merger agreement with Nete Element, Inc.

The estimated 75 million shares is found in specific language related to Section 2.01 of Amendment 1 to the S-4/A Agreement, dated July 22, 2021.

At the Merger Effective Time, by virtue of the Merger and without any action on the part of Parent, the Company or the holders of any of the following securities:

It is intended that the number of shares of Parent Common Stock outstanding immediately after the Merger Effective Time on a fully diluted and fully converted basis (the "Post Merger Capitalization") shall not exceed 75,000,000.

In total, Mullen announces 51,173,640 million shares will be outstanding post-merger, which is 32% less than the original estimation from the July 22, 2021, amendment to the S4/A of 75 million shares outstanding post-merger.

"We are excited about the many milestones ahead of us and look forward to sharing those with all our shareholders as they occur," states David Michery, CEO and Chairman of Mullen Automotive. "Everyone on both ends of the transaction are excited to begin trading tomorrow on the NASDAQ."

Mullen will debut to the world, for the first time, the FIVE EV Crossover on Nov. 17, 2021, at the Los Angeles International Auto Show (LAIAS). The FIVE will debut in the South Hall (Booth S-101) on Day One of the international media and press days. The FIVE will continue on display in the South Hall during the consumer days of the show, Nov. 19 - 28, 2021. Mullen will display multiple variants of the FIVE model while also showcasing powertrain, battery and charging technology.

The FIVE is built on a EV Crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is Strikingly Different TM and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE on MullenUSA.com .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer's life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the reverse merger, the Nasdaq approval process and proposed debut date of the Mullen FIVE (formerly MX-05) midsize crossover. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way the Company expects or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.

