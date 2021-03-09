Mulberry Selects SurveyMonkey's GetFeedback Platform To Power Its Agile Customer Experience Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that Mulberry, a global luxury lifestyle brand, has selected SurveyMonkey's GetFeedback platform to power its customer experience (CX) program.

Compared to service-heavy CX offerings, the GetFeedback platform is a powerful yet easy-to-use agile CX solution that helps organizations set up their CX program within days—not months—to quickly understand and act on customer insights. Leveraging agile CX enables organizations to identify problems, iterate quickly, and deliver meaningful experiences that increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.

With GetFeedback, Mulberry is now able to understand customer needs and reduce friction points, including post-purchase feedback after online transactions and website feedback.

"We needed a powerful CX management platform to quickly get up and running with our Voice of the Customer program and GetFeedback was the best option," said Louise Vanwildermeersch, customer experience manager at Mulberry. "We're thrilled to have a solution through SurveyMonkey that captures customer sentiment across the customer journey and flows all the data into Salesforce, so we have a comprehensive view of our customers."

